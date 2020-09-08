Just a few weeks away from the official start of practice and about two months from the scheduled start to the season, James Madison’s basketball teams find themselves practically alone on campus.
That may be an odd feeling for the second week of September, but it’s one the Dukes can live with if it means they are still on track to have a season.
“I mean, what’s normal right now?” JMU women’s coach Sean O’Regan asked, “It’s just constant change. That’s kind of what the deal is. For me, it’s like, OK, what do we have now.”
This week, after a spike in COVID-19 cases, JMU makes the transition to online classes until at least October while most students who live on campus have been forced to return home. In the athletic department, a rise in positive coronavirus tests led to suspending activities for the vast majority of sports teams including football. Only men’s and women’s basketball and women’s golf have been cleared to continue with offseason training.
But the continuation of basketball’s offseason drills — official practices can begin in late September — is not insignificant. With the Dukes football season delayed, likely until spring, the athletic department has a lot riding on playing basketball this winter.
JMU is scheduled to move into the new $140 million Atlantic Union Bank Center for the 2020-21 with the Dukes’ men’s and women’s teams each scheduled to play host to Virginia in November.
Each basketball team arrived on campus in early July and thus far neither has had a positive test. As more and more cases are recorded in Harrisonburg since the return of the general student body, both O’Regan and first-year men’s coach Mark Byington know that could change, but both expressed admiration for their teams’ abilities to avoid risky situations to this point.
“That’s been the main thing, making sure we can progress, but you’re safe and don’t have any issues,” Byington said. “Unfortunately, it’s probably a matter of time before we have to deal with it, but our guys have done a great job of being extra protective.”
Operating on a mostly deserted campus is actually nothing new for the Dukes hoops squads. Outside of the football team, the basketball players were the first to arrive back in Harrisonburg this summer and each year their seasons keep them on campus during holiday breaks.
But there are differences in the current situation. Though the school has asked students to return home, it is a safe bet many who live off campus will stay in town while completing online coursework.
Both programs are using the Convocation Center as a homebase and practice facility while construction of the new arena is completed, and as they share a facility there is some concern that just one positive test could have ramifications across both teams.
But at this point, as players and coaches have seen plans for their seasons and school years change on multiple occasions, the Dukes feel like they are capable of rolling with the punches.
“How many periods of change have we had throughout this whole thing,” O’Regan said. “You start in March and dealing with Zooms and all that stuff and then we get them back and we had to do a bubble. Now we graduate to getting back into class and then not. It’s constant change and that’s fine. It’s what it is and it is what it is going to be.”
