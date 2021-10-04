What Sean McDonnell noticed on Saturday wasn’t too different than what he’s encountered against James Madison teams of the past.
“Their run defense has been very good for a long time,” McDonnell, the New Hampshire coach and longest tenured headman in the Colonial Athletic Association, said Monday during the league’s weekly coaches video conference.
“Go back to Mickey [Matthews]. Go back to Mike [Houston],” McDonnell said. “These guys have always been good and they’ve stepped it up a little bit here.”
The Dukes, in their 23-21 victory in Durham, N.H., held McDonnell’s Wildcats to 31 rushing yards on 23 attempts or 1.3 yards per carry. Going into Saturday, UNH had racked up 100 or more rushing yards in each of its first four games.
So, it was another smothering effort from JMU’s defense, which hasn’t allowed an opponent to rush for more than 83 yards in a game this fall. To this point, the Dukes are second nationally against the run while yielding only 31.8 rushing yards per contest.
“We’re still early in the season,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said, “but [defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman’s] defenses have always stopped the run. They’re designed to stop the run and put pressure on the quarterback and we’ve done a really good job of that.”
No individual running back has rushed for more than 59 yards against JMU, and those 59 belong to Weber State’s Josh Davis, a two-time All-American and three-time All-Big Sky Conference choice. Weber State, held to 83 as a team against JMU, ran for 176 yards or more in its other three games against FCS competition so far this season.
JMU was more than stingy in its opener, setting a school record for fewest rushing yards allowed when it pushed Morehead State backward for -57 rushing yards.
McDonnell, having coached against the run-stuffing Dukes just this past weekend, said there are a variety of reasons why JMU gets the results it has while trying to limit opposing rushing offenses.
“They’re very stout inside,” McDonnell said. “And you look at [defensive tackle] Greene. You look at [defensive tackle James] Carpenter. You look at [defensive tackle Tony] Thurston, and you’ve got some guys inside that are pretty physical and pretty solid. Then, they also do a great job of the one-man pressures either from the field or the boundary, and you know their secondary does a great job in seeing where the ball is going to be fit into and how the ball is going to be funneled in on the run and they close really fast to the football.”
The push from the front and quickness of the linebackers and players in the secondary allow for so many tackles to be made behind the line of scrimmage. Nineteen different Dukes have at least one tackle for loss this fall.
JMU is fourth as a team in the subdivision with 9.2 tackles for loss per game.
“That’s not just the defensive line,” Cignetti said. “It’s the linebackers and safeties, too, because we do blitz a lot and our guys blitz the right gaps, so there’s a lot of people involved there.”
Said McDonnell: “And I thought their linebackers – [Diamonte Tucker-]Dorsey and [Kelvin] Azanama – they really see where the holes are going to be and fill it in there really quick and get some great stops. So, it’s the combination of a stout front and linebackers that can fill the gap and do their thing.”
Villanova coach Mark Ferrante, who is preparing his team for this Saturday’s 2 p.m. contest at JMU, echoed McDonnell’s assessment.
“I don’t spend a lot of time looking at the stats,” Ferrante said, “but I do believe they lead in just about every statistical category at least within the CAA. So, they’re stout. They’re very good up front. They’re good at the second level and they’ve got really good experience at the third level.
“And we try to do the same thing. We try to stop the run as well and try to make a team one dimensional, and I’m sure they’re going to try to do the same with us.”
Cignetti noted even though the Dukes have played well against the run, they will have to elevate their game to slow Ferrante’s bunch down.
Villanova features sixth-year senior Justin Covington, one of the top running backs in the CAA, who is averaging 80 yards per game through four contests. He has seven 100-yard rushing performances in his career.
“At the end of the [New Hampshire] game I didn’t think we tackled very well,” Cignetti said, “and we’ve got to contain the quarterback a little better. … We’re looking to improve, really, to be honest with you. There are a lot of things we come out of the game that we’re not real pleased about and we understand we have a tremendous challenge this week.”
