Thirty games into his James Madison tenure, the identity of Mark Byington’s program has been firmly established.
There was no mistaking it Tuesday night in front of a raucous sold-out Atlantic Union Bank Center crowd; The Dukes are going to crush teams defensively, and the JMU fanbase is here for it.
Tuesday night, against a Virginia team that in 13 seasons under national-championship winning coach Tony Bennett has established itself as the gold standard for defensive dominance, JMU beat the Cavaliers at its own game. Over the course of the Dukes’ 52-49 victory, JMU held U.Va. to 38 percent from the field and completely shut down the Cavs during the game’s opening 20 minutes.
“A credit to Mark and this staff,” Bennett said. “They get after it. I watched them on film, how they rally to the ball and they play hard. That’s how you turn programs around. You have a backbone defensively. They bought into that. They won the conference last year and they had four returning starters and they are only starting two of them now. The improved in the transfer market. It’s just a good, tough team and he’s got them playing hard.”
The Dukes put Virginia in an absolute stranglehold in the first half Tuesday. After the Cavaliers took an early 10-2 lead, JMU held the Wahoos without a field goal for more than 12 minutes. Virginia shot a little better in the second half, but never looked any more comfortable against JMU’s unrelenting pressure.
Kihei Clark hit a 3-pointer as the first half ended to end the drought for Virginia, but the Cavs’ 14 points in the first 20 minutes was a season low by nine.
“It was not a pretty basketball game,” Byington said. “I don’t think it was so much that it was poor offense, I thought the defense was tremendous. Theirs is always good and we’ve leaned on ours this year. I really wanted to hold them to 11 points, but we made a ball screen error towards the end there and gave up a 3. But for the first half, we really played almost perfect defense.”
By the end of the night, Virginia had its worst 3-point shooting game of the season. The Cavs schedule has included a Final Four team from a year ago in Houston as well as four other games against high-major conference opponents. And yet, they hadn’t run into a defense quite like JMU’s.
Qualifying for the NCAA Tournament as an at-large after being banned from the CAA Tournament ahead of a move to the Sun Belt Conference has always been a longshot. But if the Cavaliers can make waves in the ACC, it will certainly help JMU’s case. And if the Dukes continue to play defense like they did Tuesday, they will have an opportunity to win any game they play this season.
But perhaps more importantly, if they keep this program identity it bodes well for JMU as long as Byington remains in Harrisonburg. At least that’s what Bennett thinks, and he’s certainly a man who should know.
“They contested shots and I like what I see,” Bennett said. “I don’t know him well, but I respect what I see. I told him that after the game. ‘You’re doing a heck of a job with this program, keep it up.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.