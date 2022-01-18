James Madison’s defense was fantastic, but the Dukes’ shooting was awful as Delaware held off JMU for a 64-57 victory Tuesday night in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action in Newark, Del.
The Dukes (6-9, 2-2 CAA) shot just 42 percent from the free throw line, missed 15 layups and went just 3-for-21 from 3-point range as a second consecutive road game versus a top CAA contender slipped away from Sean O’Regan’s squad.
Delaware (10-4, 4-0 CAA) got 26 points and 14 rebounds from preseason CAA Player of the Year Jasmine Dickey, with most of the production coming in the first half. Kiki Jefferson finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds for JMU, which played without Claire Neff, who was injured near the end of Sunday’s loss at Towson.
Dickey was electric to open the game, scoring 15 of Delaware’s 17 first quarter points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave the Blue Hens a five-point lead 10 minutes in.
The 3-pointer by Dickey was part of a 13-0 run that saw a 12-12 game late in the first quarter turn into a commanding Delaware lead just two minutes into the second as JMU’s shooting woes away from the Atlantic Union Bank Center continued.
The Dukes opened the game 6-for-25 from the field before Jefferson finally got a couple of shots in the lane to fall as JMU cut the lead to 10 points midway through the second quarter. Delaware held a 30-22 advantage at halftime and the Dukes cut what was a 14-point lead to six early in the third period.
But Dickey continued to be tough to stop as the Blue Hens held JMU at arm’s length throughout the third period thanks to insanely poor shooting by the Dukes, who missed 11 of their first 12 3-point attempts and 10 of 13 free throws through the opening 30 minutes.
JMU somehow managed to hang around however, and when Madison Green finally knocked down her first 3-pointer in five tries to end the third quarter, the Dukes had cut the Delaware lead to 43-39.
The Dukes opened the fourth with back-to-back buckets from Anna Goodman and Steph Ouderkirk to tie the game, but the Hens answered with their own 11-0 run to move back in front.
Meanwhile JMU continued to struggle shooting for every spot on the floor, including the free throw line. The Dukes got back within four points late in the game after a Delaware technical foul with 1:14 remaining and four straight foul shots from Jefferson.
But a tremendous defensive effort went to waste as JMU’s missed layups and free throws, not to mention open looks from 3-point range, proved too much to overcome.
The Dukes return to action Friday at UNC Wilmington.
