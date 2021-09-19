This wasn’t the win-or-go-home circumstances they had met under previously.
But Saturday’s contest between No. 3 James Madison and No. 9 Weber State put a boost to the winner’s playoff future on the line in the rare non-conference tilt between two annual customers in the FCS postseason.
So, the Dukes’ 37-24 triumph, in which the final score didn’t reveal how lopsided the game really was – thanks to a pair of Weber State touchdowns in the final six minutes – should provide optimism and confidence for JMU moving ahead.
“I’m proud,” third-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti told reporters afterward. “It’s hard to fly across the country and get this done. It’s not easy to do and I think we grew up a little bit as a team.”
Without the usual trip to take on an FBS opponent this fall, JMU’s trek to Utah to face the Wildcats was its premier showdown on the slate heading into this campaign. After all, the two had playoff history – two home wins for the Dukes in a pair of meetings over the last four years – including a memorable quarterfinal that came down to a game-winning field goal from kicker Ethan Ratke at the buzzer in 2017.
Additionally, Weber State is the four-time defending Big Sky champion, and under eighth-year coach Jay Hill, the Wildcats hadn’t lost a regular-season home game prior to Saturday since Oct. 14, 2017 when they fell to Southern Utah.
“We were challenged for sure,” Cignetti said, “and I’m not sure we had been challenged this year. We thought Maine would be a challenge, but we kind of jumped on them early and knocked the quarterback out and then the complexion of the game kind of changed.
“But I think we were certainly challenged tonight, especially in the first half and it was a dogfight. And even in that third quarter, that game is up for grabs still and to come out and play that well, I think we responded.”
In the second stanza with Weber State threatening the score and tie the game, the Dukes got a forceful push from their defensive line that knocked the Wildcats’ offensive front backward into their quarterback Randall Johnson. Then as Johnson began to stumble, the ball popped free and JMU safety Josh Sarratt was there to scoop it, secure it and sprint with it for an 88-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to swing the game completely in the Dukes’ favor while extending their edge from 10-3 to 17-3.
And to start the second half, a quick and purposeful series from the JMU offense displayed the put-it-away type of attitude necessary to demoralize the opposition. The Dukes marched 75 yards in eight plays and used a 45-yard run from running back Austin Douglas to set up the first of two touchdown throws quarterback Cole Johnson connected with wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. on during the final 30 minutes.
JMU eventually held its largest lead at 37-10 in the fourth quarter.
“It was a really good defense we went against tonight,” Johnson said. “They played outside and man coverage pretty much all night and it’s kind of hard to get deep passes on them, so we took what we got. We tried to take the short stuff, establish a run game and a few things popped late.”
The workmanlike steadiness – and Ratke can be included under that label, also, for his three field goals through the wind at Stewart Stadium while setting the FCS all-time record for career field goals – allowed JMU to capitalize on the opportunity it was presented with.
And that was to earn, perhaps, the best FCS-against-FCS win in the subdivision this season and gain a stranglehold on an inside track toward a top-, two- or three-seed for the postseason come November.
