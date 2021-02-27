The start was slow, but No. 2 James Madison blanked Robert Morris in the second half and recovered for a 36-16 non-conference win over the visiting Colonials on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Dukes opened the second half with a 75-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for running back Percy Agyei-Obese to break a 16-16 tie.
Later in the third quarter, JMU safety MJ Hampton put a jarring hit on Robert Morris running back Alijah Jackson to force a fumble. Hampton recovered it, and JMU capitalized on the turnover with a 26-yard field goal from Ethan Ratke to build a two-score advantage.
From there, the Dukes’ (2-0) defense held steady and kept the game out of reach from RMU (0-1).
In the first half, the contest wasn’t as comfortable for JMU, which blew out Morehead State in its season-opening victory last week.
The Dukes didn’t record a first-quarter touchdown for the first time since the first round of the 2018 FCS playoffs, and they trailed RMU by a touchdown on two different occasions in the opening half.
The Colonials intercepted JMU quarterback Cole Johnson three times in the first 30 minutes, but Johnson who threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns, bounced back to lead an efficient six-play scoring drive to close the half. His 21-yard touchdown throw to freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. evened the score at 16 with 28 seconds left in the half.
Agyei-Obese finished with 55 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.
