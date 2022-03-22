In the current era of college basketball, things can certainly change.
But at the moment, James Madison coach Mark Byington doesn’t expect to lose any more players via the NCAA transfer portal. If that comes to pass, the Dukes will go into the 2022-23 season with nine experienced veterans and room to add a few more.
JMU had three true freshmen on the roster this season — Devon Savage, Jaylen Stinson and Andrew McConnell — all of whom played limited minutes and entered the transfer portal shortly after the end of the Dukes’ season.
“I expect that to be it,” Byington said Tuesday morning. “I think they were in a tough situation. Something we couldn’t predict. With [Takal Molson], we didn’t know if he was going to be here one year or two years. When he tears his ACL, that means he’s coming back…As a freshman, I think they understand. But as a sophomore, if you’re not playing, that makes it really hard.”
In addition to Molson, JMU will also return fifth-year seniors Vado Morse and Jalen Hodge. With the extra year of eligibility granted to players due to COVID-19, both were able to lighten their course load this school year and now plan to graduate from JMU next spring after playing one more season for the Dukes.
JMU loses starting shooting guard Charles Falden, whose eligibility expired at the end of the season, but bring back Terell Strickland, Tyree Ihenacho and Terrence Edwards in the backcourt.
Forwards Justin Amadi, Alonzo Sule and Julien Wooden return in the frontcourt after all playing major minutes the past season. The Dukes are also adding incoming freshman Jerrell Roberson, a 6-9 post player from DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland.
As JMU looks to fill the three remaining spots, the Dukes could look to both the high school ranks and the transfer portal. Byington and his staff are also looking to add size to the roster, though not necessarily in the way some fans might expect.
“We’ll take what’s the best available,” Byington said. “I still want to upgrade our overall basketball talent and keep upgrading that every single year. We’ve got to move better at the wing spot and get more athletic there. I made a mistake in recruiting last year because the year before I thought we had too many guys who couldn’t dribble. I went too far the other way and we got too small. We need to get bigger guards and bigger wings. The center position it’s not like you’ve got to have great size there, but that one through four, we got too small in that spot.”
Sule and Amadi are both listed at 6-7 and played the majority of the minutes at the five for the Dukes last season, though the 6-9 Roberson figures to challenge for some of that playing time at the five and allow those two to play more at the power forward spot along with the 6-8 Wooden.
At this point, the JMU staff is more concerned with seeing their post players add muscle than height, and the weight room has already become a top priority.
“I’d love to have a guy who is 6-10 and is great, but if he can’t move he’s kind of become obsolete in college basketball,” Byington said. “I think our thing is not so much height, I think our guys got to put on weight. I can’t have guys playing the four and five spots that are 220 pounds. I need those guys at 230, 235, 245. That will get us to hold our ground.”
Post defense is another reason Byington is looking to add size at the guard spots. After starting the season 9-2, JMU struggled in conference play and finished 15-14.
Injuries played a key part in that and after losing Molson and Strickland for the season, the Dukes couldn’t play the same kind of pressure defense on the perimeter, which early in the season disrupted opponents half court sets and made it difficult to get the ball to bigs on the block.
“We went against some good big men early on, some of the best we saw all year,” Byington said. “We were different. Alonzo Sule, once he got COVID and then had a knee injury, he just wasn’t the same bouncy person he was when we were 9-2. And you can take away post passes with the pressure. We were able to front the post and the passing angles weren’t there as much. But then we had to compensate. To compensate we had to double the post a lot, but we went against a lot of good fives and you can take them out a lot of different ways. But later on we weren’t able to do near the things we were able to do early or last year with our defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.