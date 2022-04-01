When James Madison head coach Marlin Ikenberry sat down to look at Elon’s roster ahead of the Dukes’ three-game series, he didn’t recognize many of their players’ names.
The seventh-year coach of the Dukes said he really only recognized a handful of names because the two Colonial Athletic Association squads hadn’t played each other since 2019.
Their meetings in the 2020 season were canceled with the rest of the season during the COVID-19 pandemic and last season’s pair of series were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
In the first meeting in 1,097 days between the Dukes and Phoenix, JMU scored four runs in the first inning to win 8-4 on Friday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park.
The victory marked JMU's first win over Elon since 2018. The Dukes had lost the last five meetings against the Phoenix.
It didn’t take long for the scoring to get started as redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter hit a two-run home run on the first pitch he saw and just the second pitch from Elon starting pitcher Joe Savino.
“I was kind of going up there sitting dead-red fastball,” DeLauter said. “I got my pitch, middle in, put a good swing on it. I think that set the tone early, kind of relaxed some of the guys, who started swinging it well and I think that’s why we started piling on some runs.”
The Martinsburg, W.Va., native finished 1-for-4 with the home run, a walk and two strikeouts.
DeLauter stepped into the box with redshirt junior infielder Trevon Dabney already on base after being hit by the first pitch he saw.
Dabney tied a JMU single-game record for being hit by a pitch with three against Elon. It was the first time since Aaron Hoover was hit three times against Hofstra in 2012.
The Dukes opened their lead in the first inning with a two-run single from redshirt sophomore designated hitter Jacob Steinberg.
“It’s always good just to stick to the approach and help the team win,” Steinberg said.
JMU led 5-1 in the fourth inning before Elon was able to cut the Dukes’ lead to just two runs.
Freshman outfielder Fenwick Trimble, who helped JMU walk-off against Longwood on Tuesday night, hit a two-RBI double in the sixth inning. Trimble had entered the at-bat with three strikeouts in a row, but was able to convert when the Dukes needed him to.
“First three at-bats, striking out is kind of not something that you want to do in baseball,” Trimble said. “That’s in the past, just focusing on the next at-bat, next at-bat every single time is really key there. It worked out well.”
The Dukes’ bullpen was able to close the door on the Phoenix after they threatened in the fourth inning, allowing just three hits the rest of the way.
Graduate left-handed pitcher Anthony Piccolino relieved starting pitcher, graduate right-hander Justin Showlater, in the fifth inning.
Showalter tossed four innings, allowing seven hits, three runs (two earned) and struck out four batters.
Piccolino tossed 1.1 innings, allowing just one hit, while redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Sean Culkin threw a career-high 2.2 innings of no-hit baseball.
Elon 001 200 001 — 4 10 0
James Madison 401 003 00x — 8 12 1
Savino, Dabagian, Seguin, Evans, Bauer and Stephenson. Showalter, Piccolino, Culkin, Stewart and Schiavone. W — Culkin (2-1). L — Savino (1-3). HR — JMU: DeLauter, first inning, one on.
