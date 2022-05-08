James Madison heads to the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament confident it has what it takes to make another deep postseason run. Now the Dukes know who stands in their way.
JMU gathered Sunday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center to watch the NCAA selection show, in which it was announced the Dukes will face UConn in Baltimore on Friday. It will be a rematch of JMU’s 13-7 victory against the Huskies back on Feb. 19. The winner will face No. 6 seed Loyola.
“We kind of tried to turn our focus away from what’s going to happen and where we could go,” senior attacker Katie Checkosky said earlier in the week. “We kind of refocused at the beginning of the week to not focus on where we are going to, and just focus on ourselves and just worry about it when it comes.”
Now JMU finally has an opponent and a bracket to examine.
The 10th-ranked Dukes (13-4) haven’t played in a week after wrapping up the regular season with an 18-12 victory at Drexel. That was JMU’s 10th straight win and capped off an undefeated run through the CAA, but the Dukes were voted out of the conference tournament by the league’s presidents with JMU leaving the CAA in July.
Still, the tournament begins with JMU on a roll. The winning streak includes a victory at No. 3 Maryland — the Terps only loss this season — plus on the road against No. 14 Virginia and at home versus No. 25 Richmond.
“I’m really, really proud of this team,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “We had all those back-to-back great opponents and then we got into our conference and started out with historically the two most challenging teams in Hofstra and Towson, and we crushed them. We were finding value in every game.”
The 13-8 victory at Maryland on March 26 completely changed the expectations for the Dukes, at least for those outside the program. At the time, JMU was just 6-4, but the dominant performance in College Park was JMU’s highest-ranked victory since taking down No. 2 North Carolina on the way to the 2018 NCAA title.
Drawing comparisons to the most successful team in JMU history, which won its final 14 games on the way to the crown, can be a mental challenge, but the Dukes have found ways to embrace that.
“We’re trying to always find ways to keep them motivated,” Klaes said. “Right now we’re focusing on what it would take to go all the way. Obviously we always focus on one at a time. But they do have a chance to, if they have five games left, that would put them in a position to do one more than what the 2018 team did. When your program has gotten to that level it is hard to always be compared to a particular year. For these girls to be excited to one up the 2018 team — that’s what it would take, 15 consecutive compared to their 14 — I think this team is excited about the possibilities.”
