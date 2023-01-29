In its previous two losses this season, James Madison rebounded with a win in its next contest.
But at Georgia State on Saturday afternoon, which was the second game of the Dukes’ four-game road swing, things didn’t go as planned.
The Dukes dropped the contest 72-64 while struggling from the field at 31.3 percent, even though Kiki Jefferson led the way with 28 points and seven rebounds.
Center Kseniia Kozlova added 13 points, while Steph Ouderkirk nailed a pair of 3-pointers en route to 8 points.
JMU’s loss to Georgia State marks the Dukes’ first two-game losing streak after the purple and gold fell at Coastal Carolina 79-64 on Thursday.
Against the Chanticleers, neither team shot the ball well, but the difference in 3-point accuracy was the difference. JMU shot just 21.7 percent from deep, while Coastal converted at a 45.8 percent clip.
The Dukes had balanced scoring against the Chanticleers, as Jefferson led the way with 17 points, while Ouderkirk and Kozlova chipped in with 10 points each.
Both road contests were the second meeting with the conference foes that JMU had beaten at home, including a 77-56 rout of the Chanticleers on Dec. 29.
JMU’s road swing continues this week with a bout at South Alabama on Thursday night and at Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon.
James Madison 16 18 11 19 – 64
Georgia State 14 16 22 20 – 72
James Madison (64) — Jefferson 8 10-12 28, Kozlova 5 3-6 13, Ouderkirk 2 2-2 8, Hazell 2 2-2 6, Germond 1 0-0 3, McDaniel 2 0-0 5, Neff 0 1-2 1, Goodman 0 0-2 0, King-Hawea 0 0-0 0, Sterling 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0.
Georgia State (72) — Jean 6 2-3 19, Tolivert 3 12-13 18, Merrill 8 1-1 17, Phillip 2 1-2 5, Byrd 0 4-6 4, Dublin 2 1-2 6, Gitchenko 1 0-0 3, Dyer 0 0-0 0, Bryan 0 0-0 0.
