James Madison standout pitcher Liam McDonnell tossed five innings, giving up one run one three hits and two walks while striking out three, but it wasn't enough as Hofstra used a four-run sixth inning to earn a 6-4 Colonial Athletic Association baseball victory in Hempstead, N.Y. on Friday.
Kyle Novak led the Dukes (26-11, 11-7 CAA) with a trio of hits at the plate while Coleman Calabrese had a two-run single and Mason Dunaway added a single and an RBI.
Jason Schiavone also chipped in with a hit for JMU while Sean Culkin tossed the final two frames in relief, giving up zero runs on just one hit and zero walks with a strikeout.
James Madison 020 000 020 — 4 6 1
Hofstra 000 104 10x — 6 11 3
McDonnell, Ottinger, Vogatsky, Culkin and Lapoint. Faello, O'Hanlon and Bruggeman. W — Faello (7-3). L — Ottinger (1-2). SV — O'Hanlon (6).
