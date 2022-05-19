After an injury to shortstop Mason Dunaway, James Madison shifted Coleman Calabrese from third to short and put Jalen Buster in at the hot corner.
Buster didn’t have any playing time at third this season and was thrown into the fire with the Dukes playing shorthanded in the infield. In the 10th inning, he had a wild throw to first on a ground ball, allowing a run to score.
That run was one of three in the extra frame that UNCW scored to beat JMU 7-4 at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday night, extending the Dukes’ losing streak to five.
JMU jumped out to an early three-run lead in the opening frame as Ryan Dooley led off with a homer off the light pole in right field before Travis Reifsnider added a two-run shot later in the inning.
“I thought it was big to set the tone that way,” Dooley said. “I actually had a dream about that last night, so it was cool.”
Reifsnider’s home run cleared the left field fence, but it was more than just a two-RBI knock for the catcher. In the Dukes’ first game back at home after the death of JMU softball player Lauren Bernett, who was honored in a pregame moment of silence, Reifsnider’s first at-bat in her No. 22 in Harrisonburg left the yard.
“My first at-bat back at home wearing No. 22, I think she was out there with me,” Reifsnider said. “That was awesome.”
Bernett’s No. 22 was all over the park against UNCW, posted on the right field fence, on the backstop and affixed to each JMU batting helmet.
Reifsnider changed his number to hers following her death and said it inspires him to play well each night.
“It means a lot to me to be able to wear the number and play well,” Reifsnider said. “I think it’s definitely been in the back of my head since I started wearing it. … Not only wearing the number, representing the school, but I think playing well has been on my mind.”
The Richmond native finished the night 2-for-5 with the long ball, a double and three RBIs.
Reifsnider came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with Buster on second, but struck out swinging, one of his three on the night.
“For me, I had runners in scoring position and I struck out,” Reifsnider said. “Those are the at-bats that really stick with me. … At the end of the day, the team needed me to come up big and I think I failed them in a couple different situations.”
The Dukes stranded the bases loaded twice on the night and left 12 total base runners.
“We just needed a big hit with guys on base and that’s been our crutch here ever since Chase DeLauter went out of our lineup,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “I think guys started pressing, trying to do too much.”
Though the Dukes offense stalled at times, its pitching was solid for most of the contest.
Liam McDonnell tossed a career-high seven innings in his final collegiate outing, allowing four runs on five hits while recording a pair of strikeouts.
Ikenberry said JMU let McDonnell go as long as he wanted to go on the mound in the start.
“I was proud of how he competed,” Ikenberry said. “I’m proud of him, proud of his career. … Being a 6-1 starter in his fifth year for a guy that didn’t pitch a lot as a freshman just shows how resilient he is and how hard he’s worked.”
The Dukes aren’t strangers to dropping a series opener and then taking the final two contests. They did so against Quinnipiac in early March and again against Winthrop in mid-March.
Now they’ll turn their attention to Friday and Saturday’s matchup with the Seahawks, which will require mental toughness, according to Dooley.
“It’s really easy for some guys to roll out to the yard after a loss like tonight, but we hadn’t done that and we won’t ever do that,” Dooley said. “That’s not what this team is like.”
