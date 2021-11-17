The season is young, but James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan will have an opportunity to learn a lot about his team Thursday night when the Dukes head to Liberty.
For JMU (1-1), the trip to Lynchburg for a 7 p.m. tip, streaming live on ESPN+, is an opportunity to show how it can handle a hostile atmosphere as well as respond from a blowout loss. The Dukes enter the game fresh off a 36-point setback against No. 3 Maryland and will likely again be without sophomore Peyton McDaniel, the team’s second-leading scorer a year ago.
“In the Virginia game I thought we had great bounce, great energy,” O’Regan said, referring to the Dukes’ 16-point opening victory against the Cavaliers. “Just playing the way we play I was really pleased with our effort for that game. Very honestly, I’m still searching a little bit as to why we didn’t match that on Sunday. Am I surprised we’re 1-1? No. It was going to take a special effort to beat Maryland and we obviously didn’t do that.”
Liberty comes in 2-0 after knocking off a solid Ohio team. JMU has won 13 of the 15 all-time matchups with the Flames, but Liberty has an experienced squad led by 6-3 center Mya Berkman, who is averaging 17 points and nine rebounds so far.
Longtime Liberty coach Carey Green is just three victories away from 500 for his career.
“I have a lot of respect for Liberty,” O’Regan said. “They beat an Ohio team that traditionally is really good. I remember them three years ago being in the first four out (of the NCAA Tournament) conversation with us. Liberty has a great system he has been running for years. They are a very disciplined team. They’ve shown basically man-to-man, but I wouldn’t be surprised if anybody zones us after what they saw against Maryland.”
As expected, JMU has gotten tremendous play from junior forward Kiki Jefferson. The Lancaster, Penn., native is averaging 23.5 points and seven rebounds per game, both team highs.
But Jefferson and the rest of the Dukes know they have a lot to improve upon following the Maryland loss. On Sunday, JMU allowed the Terrapins to dictate the style of the game. The Dukes want to establish their own pace and rhythm at Liberty.
That starts on defense against a Liberty team that is averaging 77.5 points per game while shooting nearly 35 percent from 3-point range.
“We weren’t really playing our type of basketball, we were too worried about what they were doing,” Jefferson said. “We start on defense. That’s what we always want to do, be able to get stops and scores, stops and scores. Just being able to do what we do.”
