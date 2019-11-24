No surprises this year.
James Madison earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye for the FCS postseason. As long as they win, the Dukes will host all of their playoff contests at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg up until the FCS National Championship Game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 11.
In the second round on Dec. 7, JMU (11-1), the Colonial Athletic Association champion, will welcome the winner of the first-round meeting between Patriot League champion Holy Cross (7-5) and Big South champion Monmouth (10-2). The Crusaders and Hawks will play at Monmouth on Saturday at noon.
The Dukes have never faced Holy Cross or Monmouth before.
The other seeded teams on the Dukes’ side of the bracket are No. 3 Weber State, No. 6 Montana and No. 7 South Dakota State.
JMU is one of three CAA squads in the field along with Albany and Villanova. In the first round on Saturday, Albany will host Central Connecticut State at 1 p.m. and Villanova will go to Southeastern Louisiana for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
The top seed went to defending national champion North Dakota State, which will host the winner of the first-round game between Nicholls and North Dakota.
