Lidia Nduka had a goal and an assist as James Madison earned a 2-1 non-conference win over Northern Colorado at Sentara Park on Thursday.
Amanda Attanasi had the other goal for the Dukes (4-1-2) while Sammie Sipes had an assist.
In goal for JMU, Haley Stoup had a pair of saves.
