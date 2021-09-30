They’re in the midst of a five-game run that could determine whether or not they have an advantage come postseason time.
And James Madison players understand what is on the line.
“We’re playing all playoff-type teams,” Dukes sixth-year senior safety Wayne Davis said, “and so stuff like this, this is what you ask for when you want to get seeded higher by the committee or want to get looked at higher. These are the games you have to win to get seeded higher. So, we’re looking forward to [continuing] this stretch, but we’re not looking past anybody.”
No. 3 JMU knocked off then-No. 9 Weber State on Sept. 18 in Ogden, Utah before the Dukes went on their bye week. The next four Saturdays, beginning this weekend at No. 25 New Hampshire, pit JMU in four consecutive contests against Top 25 teams in Colonial Athletic Association action.
The Dukes host No. 12 Villanova on Oct. 9 before trekking back on the road to No. 22 Richmond on Oct. 16 and No. 9 Delaware on Oct. 23.
JMU has won the league outright in three of the last four fall seasons, and when it did in 2017 and 2019, it earned the No. 1- or No. 2-seed for the FCS playoffs en route to championship game appearances.
This past spring when the conference was split into two divisions, the Dukes won the South Division and Delaware won the North Division. Both reached the national semifinals.
“You got to be ready to play every week,” third-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “I don’t really talk to the guys about the next three, four games because it’s kind of pointless. All we can do really is control our preparation and be ready for this [New Hampshire] game and worry about the next one, next week. But they know who we’ve got coming up and it’s going to be a brutal stretch.”
Getting Healthier
Earlier this week, Cignetti said he expects JMU to have a healthier roster for its 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday against the Wildcats.
“I expect us to be at full strength Saturday,” he said. “… I expect on Saturday we’ll have everybody out there that we thought was getting close to returning – Percy [Agyei-Obese], [James] Carpenter, [Scott] Bracey – all those guys.”
Agyei-Obese, a senior All-American running back, has missed the first three contests with a hamstring injury. In his career, he’s rushed for 2,374 yards and 29 touchdowns.
He’d be the second All-American to return in as many games for the Dukes. JMU defensive tackle Mike Greene played against Weber State after sitting out the first two games with a back injury.
“That was huge,” Davis said. “We got an All-American back on the defensive line and our defensive line is already deep, so it’s another piece of the puzzle.”
Greene made four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the win at Weber State.
Alger Joins Knight Commission
James Madison University president Jonathan Alger will become a member the Knight Commission On Intercollegiate Athletics, the organization announced Thursday morning.
The Knight Commission, founded in 1989, is an independent group focused on leading change in a variety of ways across college athletics. Recently and most notably, the organization provided guidance on the restructuring of college athletics as it relates to name, image and likeness.
Alger has served as president at JMU since July of 2012. He’s also been part of the NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee since 2018 and worked two years on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors.
