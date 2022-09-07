Opening the season with a young, untested group of cornerbacks against a Middle Tennessee State team that likes to air it out, James Madison’s secondary managed to pass its first test.
It certainly helped the Dukes all but eliminated any element of surprise from the Blue Raiders offense on the way to a 44-7 victory. Middle Tennessee State averaged just 2.1 yards per play on first down Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium, running into a dominant JMU defensive line.
The Blue Raiders were already a pass-happy offense, but first-down struggles nearly eliminated much thought of trying to establish the run. Middle Tennessee in obvious passing downs — second-and-eight or more yards or third- and fourth-and-five or more — on nearly half its snaps.
“That’s always great,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “You know, they’re doing that because we are whipping them up front. We’re pressuring the quarterback in the pass game. They had 12-yards rushing the whole game and eight three-and-outs. We want to dominate both sides of the line of scrimmage and I thought on defense we really played fast and tackled well. Up front, we won.”
In total, Middle Tennessee ran the ball 28 times. Eight of those carries went for no gain or a loss and the Blue Raiders didn’t attempt a single rushing play with less than three yards to go for a first down.
JMU, on the other hand, was balanced offensively. Quarterback Todd Centeio threw for 287 yards in his first game with the Dukes and James Madison rushed for 261. The Dukes averaged nearly eight yards per play on first down and 12 times in the game either moved the chains or found the end zone on first.
All in all, the JMU offense kept Middle Tennessee on its toes while the Dukes defense had a good idea what was coming on most snaps.
“They really were trying to get the ball out fast, but our D-line was doing a good job getting after them,” JMU linebacker Taurus Jones said. “Their quarterback was kind of rattled, so we were able to really sit on routes. They wasn’t really trying to run the ball.”
Could this week be more of the same? The Dukes welcome FCS opponent Norfolk State to Harrisonburg on Saturday and the Spartans had similar struggles on the road in Week 1 against JMU’s new Sun Belt rival Marshall.
The Thundering Herd limited Norfolk State to 114 yards of total offense, including an average of just one yard per rushing attempt. In turn, the Spartans played a pair of quarterbacks — Jaylan Adams and Otto Kuhns — who combined to go 6-for-14 through the air for 84 yards.
After JMU’s impressive opener, the Dukes coaching staff is holding the team to the same standard in Week 2.
“We passed the first test,” Cignetti said. “This week’s the second test.”
