When James Madison takes the field against Middle Tennessee on Saturday night, it’ll mark a historic moment in program history, hosting its first FBS-level game at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Dukes are in the midst of a transition from the FCS to the Sun Belt Conference after dominating the lower division of college football for the past decade.
After two FCS national titles, including eight FCS playoff berths and a championship in the last eight seasons, the result of the move is almost tangible with kickoff nearby.
JMU’s contest against MTSU is a game that some in the Harrisonburg community have been looking forward to for years and it’s an opportunity for the Dukes to show what they can do on a national stage.
“I think it’s a really big opportunity because people like to downplay the level of play at the FCS,” redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu said. “I think it’s a really good opportunity for us to showcase, not only us, but other programs in the FCS and how good the competition level was and how good we really are in the grand scheme of college football.”
The Dukes’ first FBS game isn’t a cakewalk even though the Blue Raiders were picked to finish eighth in Conference USA. MTSU brings a high-powered offense to Harrisonburg, which will be a tough test for JMU’s young secondary.
MTSU runs an “air raid” offense, which will present a lot of quick passes, screens and outside zones for JMU’s defense to stop. Last season MTSU threw for 3,100 yards while struggling to run the football, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry.
For JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, the key is covering MTSU’s tall and fast wide receivers and containing the Blue Raiders’ quarterback — either Chase Cunningham or Nick Vattiato.
“We got to cover them and we got to tackle them in space, that’s why it’s important we put pressure on the quarterback and keep him in the pocket,” Cignetti said. “Don’t let him run up through or get out of the pocket and extend plays.”
Pressure on the quarterback is something that Ukwu noted earlier this week, which will help the Dukes’ defense disrupt the timing between the quarterback and his receivers, leading to turnovers.
“I think that’s very important when you can get the quarterback rattled,” Ukwu said. “He’s the guy that runs the show and does everything. When you get him off his game, it kind of messes with the rest of the offense as well, timing and things of that nature.”
JMU enters the game with a young crop of cornerbacks with just one combined start between the entire group. Redshirt senior cornerback Jordan Swann is the veteran of the unit with redshirt sophomore Xavier Coakley on the other side of the defense.
The Dukes are also expected to use a couple new faces at corner, including true freshman Brent Austin and Michigan State transfer Antoine Booth.
Though JMU’s cornerbacks are unproven and will be “thrown into the fire” this week, Cignetti is confident in who he has covering MTSU’s receivers, but it comes down to putting pressure on the quarterback.
“I think no matter who the corners are out there, the less time the quarterback has to throw the ball, the better chance they have,” Cignetti said. “And I like our guys back there. They have talent. Some of them are a little young, but I have confidence in them.”
Saturday’s contest against MTSU is just the second meeting between the Dukes and Blue Raiders in program history. JMU leads the all-time series after beating MTSU 24-22 at home in 1994.
The Dukes haven’t named their starting quarterback ahead of the opener, but Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio is likely the starter under center.
Centeio and redshirt freshman Billy Atkins are both listed as the Dukes’ starter on the week one depth chart, but Cignetti said Centeio has received more first team reps in practice.
Centeio threw for 2,960 yards and 15 touchdowns as Colorado State’s starter last fall.
The Dukes are set to open the season with a new quarterback at the helm, but JMU is excited to play on the bigger stage.
Graduate student running back Percy Agyei-Obese is ready to kick off the new challenge on Saturday and hopes to turn some people’s heads on Saturday night.
“This allows us to show everyone JMU football and it shows everyone that we’ve been able to play at this stage,” Agyei-Obese said. “We’ve had the talent to play at this stage and I feel like this year will just allow us to turn heads.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.