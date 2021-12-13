It turned out to be an up-and-down 24 hours for James Madison in the transfer portal with the Dukes ultimately adding a pair of veteran defensive backs, but not the heir apparent to Cole Johnson at quarterback.
Duke transfer signal-caller Gunnar Holmberg announced on social media Sunday night that he had committed to JMU, only to delete the post Monday evening. Sources told the Daily News-Record that Holmberg, who threw for nearly 2,400 yards for the Blue Devils this season, wouldn't attend JMU after it was determined he was academically ineligible to compete next fall.
The Dukes did secure pledges from Boston College safety Deon Jones and Arkansas State defensive back Jarius Reimonenq, as well as a commitment from high school running back Rodney Nelson.
“There are a lot of guys out there with talent, ability and potential,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said prior to the start of the postseason when asked about his philosophy recruiting transfers. “I’m big into character, academics and dependability. Those are tangible things. Because what we do is hard and can guys overcome adversity? Do they have the right stuff? There’s a lot of good players out there, but if you can find a guy who has a great foundation, has learned good habits, then chances are that guy is going to be successful at this level.”
Jones and Reimonenq join former Pitt running back A.J. Davis as transfers who will come into Harrisonburg next season with significant starting experience at the FBS level as the Dukes start to ramp up their scholarship total to the FBS limit of 85. FCS programs are typically limited to 63 scholarships, though JMU carried more than that this season due to players granted an extra season of eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holmberg, like Cignetti, has roots in both Western Pennsylvania and North Carolina, graduating from Heritage High School outside of Raleigh before signing with the Blue Devils.
He played three seasons at Duke, earning the starting job ahead of the 2021 campaign. Holmberg threw for seven touchdowns in 11 games in 2021 and also rushed for six scores. He finished the season with eight interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes.
With Johnson a sixth-year senior out of eligibility after this season, in which he has thrown for 39 touchdowns and two interceptions, Holmberg briefly appeared to be a player who would challenge for the Dukes' starting job next season.
The Dukes have had great success with previous ACC transfer quarterbacks. Vad Lee and Ben DiNucci each earned All-American honors after transferring to JMU from Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh, respectively.
Reimonenq will join the JMU secondary with two years to play after making 67 tackles with two interceptions for Arkansas State this season. The Hattiesburg, Miss., native also broke up eight passes playing safety for the Red Wolves in 2021.
"I went on my visit and instantly fell in love with the city and campus,” Reimonenq told the Daily News-Record on Monday. “This team has a historical, winning culture and a lot of high-character people in their program. With JMU jumping up to the SBC, I felt like I could come help this program continue its winning tradition and so we can win right away.”
Jones, who played at Potomac High School in Maryland, made his intention to transfer to JMU public around noon on Monday. He started his career at Maryland, where he started six games for the Terps as a redshirt sophomore before transferring to BC. Jones started six games for the Eagles in 2020 and was fourth on the team with 42 tackles before suffering a knee injury.
He played in just two games this season before he was again sidelined by injury. Jones will have one year of eligibility remaining.
The run on impact transfers comes just two days before National Signing Day when the Dukes are expected to add more than a dozen high school recruits, including three-star quarterback Alonza Burnett from Greensboro, N.C.
After playing three seasons in the Sun Belt Conference, Reimonenq looks at the players JMU has returning as well as the talent coming in and thinks the Dukes could be near the top of the league as soon as they join.
“I feel like JMU can compete immediately, this team is full of relentless competitors,” he said. “Adding a few key pieces to the roster we will make a lot of noise and shock a lot of people next season.”
