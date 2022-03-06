From what started as a routine single up the middle, turned into a bases-clearing error and ended with redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak sliding into home plate.
Novak roped the ball into centerfield and it got past the defender, rolling all the way to the wall. At that point, both base runners scored and Novak was rounding second. He looked up and James Madison third base coach Alex Guerra was sending him home.
The Oakton, Va., native rounded third, laughing on his way home. The play at the plate was close but Novak beat the tag, helping the Dukes to an 11-run seventh inning.
“I just knew my third base coach was going to send me and I was just thinking ‘run home all the way,’” Novak said. “The last four steps, I couldn’t feel my body. I was so tired.”
JMU beat Quinnipiac 19-1 on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park, winning its second straight game and taking the series from the Bobcats.
The Dukes (8-4) took a commanding four-run lead in the fifth, scoring a trio of runs, highlighted by sophomore infielder Jalen Buster’s first-career collegiate home run.
From there, it compounded.
The Dukes scored four more runs in the sixth, including a two-run double from Dunaway, who the Bobcats intentionally walked Dabney to get to, loading the bases.
“It was kind of in the back of my mind when Tre went up to the plate,” Dunaway said. “When he got intentionally walked I was like, ‘OK, early and often. Let’s get a pitch to hit, let’s drive some runs in.’”
It didn’t take long for Dunaway to drive runs in as the first pitch he saw he sent down the left field line, scoring two Dukes in the process.
Dabney didn’t let one intentional walk hurt his day, as he hit his second grand slam of the season in the seventh inning.
The Douglassville, Pa., native was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before the home run, but he wasn’t worried about those previous at-bats.
“Just staying with my approach, honestly,” Dabney said. “Baseball is a game of failure, so you just gotta keep your head up and attack every at-bat.”
Dabney is now tied for the program single-season record for grand slams in a season (2), joining 10 other former JMU players in the record book. Former standout catcher Jake Lowery was the last to accomplish the feat, doing so in 61 games during the 2011 campaign.
The grand slam was also JMU’s fourth of the season, tying a team single-season record, last done in 2006.
The Dukes sent 14 batters to the plate in the 11-run seventh inning, using just five hits to power the offense. It was the first time since April 2017 that the Dukes scored 11 runs in a single inning.
The lead allowed JMU to use some of its depth in the bullpen, not forcing head coach Marlin Ikenberry to use a pitcher for the second time during the weekend. He was able to use redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher C.J. Czerwinski and freshman right-handed pitcher Ryan Cook in the later innings.
“This time of year you don’t want to use too many guys on back-to-back days,” Ikenberry said.
Czerwinski logged one inning, striking out two, while Cook pitched the ninth and induced a game-ending double play.
JMU was without preseason All-American outfielder Chase DeLauter for the second-straight day on Sunday after he exited Friday’s game in the second inning.
Ikenberry thinks DeLauter could return to the lineup “very soon” as the Dukes are set to begin a five-game road trip on Tuesday at Tennessee.
DeLauter was hit by a pitch in his batting helmet in the first inning on Friday, but stayed in the game and came around to score. The following inning, he crashed hard into the center field wall while pursuing a flyball and was then removed from the game.
“He’s day-to-day right now,” Ikenberry said. “I think he’s close to getting back into the lineup. It just kind of depends on how he feels and everything like that with the protocols that he’s under.”
Quinnipiac 000 000 100 — 1 6 1
James Madison 000 134 110x — 19 14 1
Ulsh, Ambrosino, Romano, Poiry, Mazza, Cubberly and Melnick. McDonnell, Culkin, Steinberg, Czerwinski, Cook and Lapoint. W – McDonnell (3-0). L – Ulsh (0-1). HR – JMU: Buster, fifth inning, none on; Dabney, seventh inning, bases loaded.
