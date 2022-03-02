James Madison will have an opportunity to close out an up-and-down season on a high note this week with a pair of games at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
But it won't be easy.
The Dukes (13-14, 9-7 CAA) take on the top two teams in the Colonial Athletic Association. First, Drexel on Thursday at 7 p.m., before facing Delaware on Saturday.
“They are really good,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said of Drexel. “You’re not 23-3 by luck. They’ve had some really close games, but they know how to play and win in those close games.”
One of those close games was a three-point nailbiter against the Dukes in Philadelphia a couple weeks ago. JMU’s Kiki Jefferson had a shot to tie it at the buzzer, but missed, spoiling an otherwise solid performance for the Dukes.
More recently JMU split a two-game road trip against Northeastern and Hofstra last weekend, and really only played well during the final minutes of a comeback victory versus the Pride. O’Regan’s team has been inconsistent this season, often following up a few good games with some disappointing performances and vice versa.
For once, that’s a trend JMU could live with if it means playing their best against the Dragons and Blue Hens.
“That’s who we’ve been, that’s why we are (around) .500,” O’Regan said. “Personnel wise too. We’ll have somebody step up for three or four games in a row and then they’ll go cold or not have the same energy. I’d love to put that optimistic spin on it, that maybe we’re due to play well for these two.”
Without a league tournament to play in as JMU prepares for a move to the Sun Belt Conference, there have been plenty of questions about what should motivate the Dukes late in the season. And it was fair at times last weekend to wonder if JMU was ready to pack it in before a furious finish at Hofstra.
O’Regan hopes his team simply wants to show this week it was better than its overall record might suggest.
“Let’s just come out here and put our best foot forward,” O’Regan said. We’ve certainly got nothing to lose. We played Drexel and Delaware both tough at their places and I want to compete and compete hard. I don’t know how much I’ll get into the other things involved here. You’re in a position to knock Drexel down one, which would be fun, and just the pride of playing with passion in front of our home fans.”
