Justin Showalter, a former Turner Ashby standout, pitched five innings and struck out three, but James Madison suffered a 6-3 loss to College of Charleston in Colonial Athletic Association baseball action in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. on Friday.
Fenwick Trimble was 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Dukes (17-12, 4-3 CAA) while Carson Bell also added a solo shot in the conference setback.
Kyle Novak and Mason Dunaway added one hit apiece for JMU in the loss.
James Madison 000 201 000 — 3 4 3
College of Charleston 003 300 00x — 6 8 0
Showalter, Piccolino and. Good, Parris, Privette and. W — Good (4-3). L — Showalter (2-5). SV — Privette (6). HR — JMU: Trimble, fourth inning, one on. Bell, sixth inning, none on.
