It started out well, but everything unraveled quickly for James Madison in the team’s season opener at Florida State.
The Dukes, who led early off a home run from redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider, allowed four unanswered runs to drop their first game of the season 4-1 to the No. 11 Seminoles in Tallahassee on Friday.
Heading into the game, who would start at third for the Dukes was the biggest question mark on the defensive side. In the opener, it was redshirt junior utility player Trevon Dabney who started at the hot corner.
Dabney flashed his leather in the third, catching a sharp line drive from the Seminoles’ Reese Albert.
Reifsnider’s blast was the first hit of the game for either team after Florida State’s Parker Messick retired the first five batters he faced. He finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts to lead the Dukes at the plate.
It didn’t take long for the Seminoles to answer, clubbing back-to-back home runs off of graduate right-handed pitcher and Turner Ashby graduate Justin Showalter in the bottom of the second.
Showalter and Messick dueled for the remainder of the time the two arms were on the mound until the sixth inning.
The Dukes threatened in the top of the sixth with two runners on and two outs, but redshirt junior Kyle Novak struck out swinging to end the JMU side of the inning.
After Showalter tossed 60 pitches through the first six frames and faced the Seminoles’ lineup twice, he stayed in to face two more batters. The result? A leadoff bunt single from Albert and a double from Logan Lacey.
That ended Showalter’s day on the mound, but both runners were able to score on a sacrifice fly and a passed ball by JMU redshirt senior left-handed pitcher Liam McDonnell, helping the Seminoles double their lead.
Showalter was handed the loss, throwing five innings while allowing six hits, three earned runs, walked one and struck out a pair.
JMU had an opportunity to cut into the Florida State lead in the eighth, as redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter doubled, advancing redshirt junior infielder Nick Zona to third.
The Dukes couldn’t capitalize as freshman outfielder Fenwick Trimble and Novak struck out swinging on back-to-back at-bats.
JMU’s bullpen combined to toss three innings, allowing one hit, while striking out one and walking two.
James Madison 010 000 000 — 1 5 7
Florida State 020 002 00x — 4 7 2
Showalter, McDonnell, Entsminger, Piccolino and Reifsnider; Messick, Baumesiter, Crowell, Scolaro and Vincent. W — Messick (1-0). L — Showalter (0-1). HR — JMU: Reifsnider, none on, second inning. FSU: Roberts, none on, second inning. Tibbs, none on, second inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.