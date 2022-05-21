For most of the past two seasons, graduate student right-handed pitcher Justin Showalter was James Madison’s workhorse on the mound.
On Saturday, the Turner Ashby graduate made his final start inside Veterans Memorial Park in the Dukes’ season finale against UNC Wilmington.
It wasn’t one of Showalter's best starts of the season, but he left it all on the mound.
Showalter tossed 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits, recording two walks and a pair of strikeouts in the Dukes’ 9-2 loss to the Seahawks in their final game in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Though it wasn’t his best start of the season, Showalter still threw his fourth-most pitches of the season (91), trying to keep the purple and gold in the game on the mound.
“With him, he’s a coach’s dream,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “You know he’s going to go out and give you everything, he’s going to work his tail off and more importantly just go out and compete. That’s what you want.”
When Ikenberry walked from the Dukes’ third base dugout to the mound to pull Showalter from the game, the right-hander visibly didn’t want to come out. He shook his head, but Ikenberry took the ball from him.
The decision to remove Showalter in his final start was in an effort to win the game, Ikenberry said. He said it was a hard choice, but since JMU was within three runs, there was a shot for the Dukes to start a rally.
JMU’s rally, which was potent on Friday night in the Dukes’ 15-6 win over the Seahawks, appeared to start in the fifth.
Freshman infielder Coleman Calabrese doubled down the right field line with two away and redshirt junior Trevon Dabney drove him in on an RBI single.
That was the most the Dukes could muster in the inning, stranding runners on the corners as freshman outfielder Fenwick Trimble struck out swinging.
“Yesterday, our bats came alive. That’s basically what we’ve done all year,” Dabney said. “Today, we just couldn’t get a rally started.”
Dabney went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Novak went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
In a game, which was the last for Showalter, other fifth year seniors and a handful of redshirt juniors, a freshman stepped up in a couple crucial spots.
Calabrese, making just his seventh start of his young collegiate career, logged the extra-base hit in the fifth and a diving stop at shortstop in the ninth to record the first out of the inning.
The Bowie, Md., native has found time in the infield late in the season due to injuries to redshirt sophomore Mason Dunaway and Dabney.
“It was fun playing with the guys, just trying to help the team win,” Calabrese said of his time on the field this season. “Just kind of fill whoever I was replacing, just try to do what they were doing.”
Getting Calabrese on the field was on Ikenberry’s mind and he was able to get the young infielder into games down the stretch.
“About a month and a half ago, I had spoke to our staff about how I could get him into the game,” Ikenberry said.. “I just didn’t know he’d play the last few weeks at third and then play at short this weekend. It’s good experience for him. He’s going to be a special player.”
As the Dukes’ time in the CAA comes to a close with the loss to UNCW, a new chapter awaits in the Sun Belt conference.
JMU will officially join the Sun Belt on July 1 and Dabney is excited for what his final season in Harrisonburg will hold.
“I think this team, getting a lot of guys back, is capable of winning that conference,” Dabney said after the loss. “Just [want to go] a little farther because I never want to feel this feeling.”
UNCW 120 101 202 — 9 9 0
James Madison 000 010 000 — 2 9 3
Taylor and Suggs. Showalter, Entsminger, Culkin, Ottinger, N. Stewart, E. Smith and Reifsnider. W — Taylor (4-1). L — Showalter (4-8). HR – UNCW: Bridges, none on, fourth inning.
