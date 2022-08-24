What to expect from James Madison in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and Football Bowl Subdivision?
It’s a million-dollar question for a program advancing up the levels of the sport and preseason prognosticators around the country have predicted everything from the Dukes struggling to win a conference game to being near the top of the division standings.
Even if the latter comes to fruition, JMU isn’t eligible for the SBC championship game nor a bowl game during its transition year from the Football Championship Subdivision to the FBS, but that doesn’t mean the Dukes are punting on 2022. JMU coach Curt Cignetti said the players’, coaches’ and fans’ excitement to make the move is more than enough to motivate his team.
“It means a lot,” Cignetti said. “It’s a great conference. The regional rivalries in the Sun Belt East really excites our fanbase. These institutions are very similar to us in that they started out as I-AA or FCS programs, so I think it’s a great coaching challenge to make this transition.”
After years of domination in the Colonial Athletic Association and multiple deep runs in the FCS playoffs — including national championships in 2004 and 2016 — the Dukes are joining an ultra-competitive Sun Belt. The East Division features JMU, Old Dominion, Appalachian State, Marshall, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.
Ahead of the move, JMU brought in some players with extensive FBS experience to bolster the roster. Todd Centeio, who threw for nearly 3,000 yards at Colorado State last season, appears to be the leader in the race to be the Dukes’ starting quarterback. Sun Belt transfers, including defensive lineman Jamare Edwards (Marshall) and safety Jarius Reimonenq (Arkansas State), should get plenty of playing time on defense along with defensive backs Antoine Booth (Michigan State) and Nekhi Meredith (North Carolina State).
On the other side of the ball, offensive linemen Andrew Adair (Liberty) and Isaac Owusu-Appiah (Coastal Carolina) come in with significant FBS experience, but in what might be a testament to how FBS ready the Dukes’ already were, hardly seem like locks to start the season opener against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 3.
That game at Bridgeforth Stadium will likely sell out with only a few hundred tickets remaining.
But inside JMU’s locker room, its known that to continue to build off the excitement and momentum generated by the conference move, the Dukes need to keep winning.
“The standard is excellence at JMU,” veteran running back Percy Agyei-Obese said. “Once the whistle starts, it’s game time. I honestly feel like we’re going to go out there and play JMU ball. JMU ball is just playing football at a high level, every day, every snap. I honestly feel like we are going to surprise a lot of people this upcoming season.”
In a longer-term sense, the move figures to be huge for the program and the university as the Sun Belt has been trending upward from what was considered the worst FBS conference a decade ago to routinely placing teams in the AP Top 25 and challenging for a spot in major bowl games in recent seasons.
JMU is excited to be a part of that.
“I think a lot of people already understand the Sun Belt is morphing, and morphing upward,” Cignetti said. “Down the road, it is going to be a major player in NCAA football.”
