James Madison entered the week leading the Colonial Athletic Association in one dubious category. The Dukes had 17 games affected by cancellation or postponement thanks to COVID-19 protocols, more than any other team in the league.
The gap over the rest of the CAA grew Thursday afternoon when this weekend’s two-game series with Elon was put on hold after a positive coronavirus test within the Elon program. The Phoenix won’t make the trip to Harrisonburg for games Saturday and Sunday.
Both JMU and the CAA said a decision on rescheduling the games would be made at a later date.
Sources said JMU was in contact with the league office Thursday about potentially finding another opponent for the Dukes who have yet to play a CAA game this season.
That could prove tricky as the rest of the conference is either scheduled to play another opponent or has paused team activities. Sources indicated JMU might look to schedule another non-conference game. Dukes coach Mark Byington expressed doubts Tuesday night following his team’s victory against Florida Atlantic that league members would be able to complete an entire 18-game CAA schedule.
The planned meeting between Elon and JMU was already a schedule shuffle as the teams had previously been slated to play next week.
But both the Phoenix and the Dukes had to reschedule games with Towson after the Tigers were placed on pause and the CAA, which is playing conference games on back-to-back days in one location this season, moved the JMU-Elon series up a week.
The Dukes played the non-conference game against FAU of Conference USA on Tuesday in place of the originally scheduled game against Towson. JMU was originally supposed to play at UNC Wilmington this weekend, but the Seahawks are also paused following a positive test.
That leaves, as of Thursday evening, three scheduled CAA matchups this weekend. Hofstra and Northeastern, travel partners, were set to play a home-and-home series Thursday and Saturday. Drexel was scheduled to visit College of Charleston on Saturday and Sunday with Delaware at William & Mary, also on Saturday and Sunday.
