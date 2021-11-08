The Colonial Athletic Association made its decision to exclude James Madison teams from its conference tournaments official on Saturday morning, delivering a press release the very moment JMU officials took the stage to accept an invitation to the Sun Belt Conference.
As the weekend progressed it became clear JMU’s athletes hadn’t given up a fight to be allowed to compete for CAA championships and the automatic NCAA berths that come with them.
Before the Dukes’ homecoming football game on Saturday, approximately 200 athletes representing the array of JMU’s varsity programs took the field in protest at Bridgeforth Stadium and unveiled their Athletes Unite campaign. The JMU football team — which is still eligible for a conference title as CAA Football exists as a separate entity — then came out of the locker room to join them.
“Sometimes young people make better decisions than older people,” JMU football coach Curt Cignetti said Monday morning when asked about the protest during the CAA’s weekly conference call with league coaches.
By the time the JMU athletes took the field, several of them had already prepared to launch a social media campaign with the hashtag #AthletesUnite and had begun crafting a letter of petition to the CAA’s council of presidents.
By Sunday afternoon hundreds of NCAA athletes from across the country had begun signing the JMU petition. As of mid-day Monday, the petition was nearing 1,000 signatures and counting with players representing each CAA school on the list.
JMU diver Felicity Ryan told the Daily News-Record the petition would be delivered to CAA officials first thing Tuesday morning. The men’s soccer tournament, the first that would exclude the Dukes, is scheduled to begin Thursday at Hofstra. JMU had previously won the right to host that event as the three-time defending champion.
The CAA is invoking an existing bylaw that states schools who declare intention to join another conference are immediately ineligible for the CAA’s postseason championships. That bylaw has been enforced in the past to the detriment of schools including Old Dominion, American and George Mason.
JMU won the 2013 CAA men’s basketball tournament the last time the bylaw was put into effect. Former CAA commissioner Tom Yeager told the Richmond Times-Dispatch last week the bylaw was created in 2001 when East Carolina intended to leave for Conference USA, but asked to keep its teams in the CAA for an extra year. The Pirates agreed that in exchange for the CAA hosting its programs, they would withdraw from championship consideration.
In the ensuing two decades the bylaw remained on the books. JMU officials have argued that it stands in opposition to the CAA’s official vision statement, which was adopted by the conference last spring.
“Wellbeing: CAA members are committed to enriching student athlete wellbeing by providing environments and services that promote our vision of nationally competitive college athletics programs that advance a thriving and successful whole person,” the vision statement read in part.
The league presidents called a vote last week, ahead of JMU’s planned announcement to join the Sun Belt, and voted to uphold the bylaw should a school decide to leave the conference, a move JMU made official days later. The Dukes plan to join the Sun Belt on July 1, 2022.
JMU officials contend they were transparent about the Dukes intentions and their discussions with other conference leaders leading up to last week left them feeling confident a league-wide vote would allow JMU to compete the rest of the 2021-22 school year.
JMU’s women’s soccer and field hockey programs played in their CAA tournaments last week because those playoffs began just before JMU’s departure was made official.
“We knew they had an interest in addressing and they wanted to do it before we had championships and before we participated in them,” Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “The problem was our process was not ironed out at that point. We did not have approval, our board had not met. Having been around the room and having looked at the issue of student-athlete well-being and where everything is with the NCAA, to turn around and make a decision that’s counter to that, it caught me by surprise. I wasn’t expecting it.”
The most recent wave of conference realignment has affected a dozen Division I conferences. The CAA is the only league to bar a departing member from championship competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.