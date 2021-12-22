James Madison players felt a different vibe in the locker room Monday following the Dukes’ 69-61 victory against George Mason.
After suffering five-straight losses, the longest losing streak for the Dukes since 1983, JMU (4-7) was able to pick up its first road victory of the season against a significantly improved Patriots squad. Still, it was JMU’s 20th straight win against its old rival and the 34-percent shooting from 3-point range was closer to a vintage James Madison performance than anything it had shown in a while.
“For me, we’re just trying to win every game we can, so if I’m thinking about a losing streak, I’m distracted,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “It was nice because we’re a better basketball team than George Mason, but you’ve got to go out and make shots. I think that part is a weight off our shoulders for me, just watching the ball go down.”
Even with better performances against Mason and in the previous game, an overtime loss to West Virginia, the Dukes are still shooting just 21.5 percent from 3-point range for the season.
JMU enters a Christmas break with a losing record, but after playing the nation’s 50th hardest schedule according to the NCAA’s NET rankings, the Dukes also feel like they are just a few plays away from a more-than-respectable 7-4 record.
“This is the way I put it,” O’Regan said. “If you go back — I can’t even say should have, more like could have — we’re inches away from being 7-4. When you look at the whole resume, I think you can see that. I’m going to preach that to our team in one sense of it. But in the other sense, it’s ‘Yeah, but you’re not. You’re 4-7.’ Those little things, I think we’ve done better, but you have to realize how thin of a line it is.”
JMU has overtime losses to Liberty and West Virginia and a four-point setback at George Washington saw the Dukes shoot just 2-for-15 from 3-point range.
The hope for the Dukes is that shooting close to their capabilities from the outside could lead to many more wins going forward.
“I think you can use it as a positive,” O’Regan said. “Now you’re walking into Christmas with a little bit of hope. You lose that game to Mason and we’re having a rough couple of days. You can see it and look back that we were close a couple of times, and this can get you seeing the light a little bit.”
With conference play set to begin Dec. 31 at Delaware, the Dukes could add reinforcements one way or another. Peyton McDaniel, JMU’s second-leading scorer and the CAA’s Rookie of the Year in 2020-21, has yet to play this season nursing an injury.
There’s some hope she could return for CAA play, but hasn’t been cleared at this point. O’Regan indicated McDaniel and the Dukes are nearing the point where if she misses many more games she could sit the rest of the season and apply for a medical redshirt.
JMU also picked up College of Charleston transfer Amira Williams, a 5-11 guard/forward who averaged 7.2 points and 5.6 rebounds last season for the Cougars. Williams played in one game this season before entering the transfer portal and may be able to obtain a waiver from the NCAA making her eligible to play for JMU this season.
Current JMU forward Claire Neff, who started her career at Clemson, was able to play for the Dukes in the second half of last season under similar circumstances.
