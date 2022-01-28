James Madison did enough Friday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center to win its third straight game, moving up in the Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball standings in the process, with a 65-53 victory against visiting Hofstra.
The Dukes (9-9, 5-2 CAA) got 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists from third-year forward Kiki Jefferson, who became the 32nd player in program history to surpass 1,000 points for her career as JMU handed Hofstra (3-11, 0-6 CAA) its ninth consecutive loss.
Hofstra’s Jaylen Hines finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, but JMU held off the Pride to move into a tie with Towson for third place in the conference as February nears. Brianna Tinsley, Steph Ouderkirk and Madison Green each added eight points to spark the JMU offense at different times, but it was Jefferson who once again led the way as the Dukes returned home following four games on the road.
“It feels great. I wouldn’t want to celebrate with anybody else,” Jefferson said. “Road games are always hard because we don’t have our fans there. To be able to play in front of people that know, love and care about us is amazing and pushes us harder.”
The Dukes missed their first five shot attempts as Hofstra opened up an early 5-0 lead before Madison Green got JMU on the board four minutes in with a 3-pointer in the corner. But for the most part offense was hard to come by for either team in the opening quarter.
JMU took a 9-7 lead on a breakaway layup by Jamia Hazell with just more than a minute to go, but the Pride closed out the period with back-to-back buckets from Zyheima Swint and Selma Markisic to own the lead after 10 minutes despite turning it over six times.
Meanwhile the Dukes’ shooting struggles continued into the second quarter. JMU connected on just four of its first 20 field goal attempts, but managed to keep pace thanks to solid work on the glass, pulling down eight offensive rebounds in the opening 20 minutes.
JMU finally got a boost in the shooting department when Tinsley entered the game and hit back-to-back jumpers for five quick points that gave the Dukes a four-point lead. On the defensive end, JMU worked in a 2-3 and created some offensive opportunities, extending the lead to 28-19 at the break behind eight second quarter points from Tinsley.
“She’s playing with confidence and she can score,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said of Tinsley. “But I need her to do both is the thing. But she really got us going.”
Jefferson started to assert herself a bit more in the second half, banking in a runner and drawing a foul to give the Dukes a 10-point advantage about two minutes into the third quarter. But Hofstra’s halfcourt traps on defense began to cause turnovers and disrupted JMU enough to let the Pride hang around.
Hines in particular proved tough for the Dukes to handle on both ends of the floor and a 3-pointer by Maniya Custis got Hofstra back within four late in the third quarter before Steph Ouderkirk answered with a pair of buckets for JMU.
Yet even after the Dukes were again able to stretch the lead to double digits, Hofstra finished the third quarter strong with Hines getting the free throw line in the final seconds, where she knocked down the pair to make it 44-39 heading to the final 10 minutes.
JMU was still working with a bit of a cushion less than a minute into the fourth quarter when Hines and JMU’s Anna Goodman were issued double technicals. The result was a fifth personal foul on Goodman, who finished with 10 points and five rebounds, forcing O’Regan to go with a combination of Ouderkirk and freshman Mikaya Tynes at the center spot down the stretch.
“When we go small, it’s like yeah, we’re small, but they have to guard us too,” Ouderkirk said. “So we that’s a different feel. We can take people out on the perimeter who aren’t comfortable on the perimeter. There’s pros and cons to both lineups.”
The Pride remained within five points with a minute left, but JMU hit free throws late to seal the deal.
Hofstra 11 8 20 14 — 53
James Madison 9 19 16 21 — 65
HOFSTRA (53) Hines 8 6-6 22, Henry 2 1-2 7, Markisic 3 0-0 7, Knight 1 2-2 4, Custis 1 0-0 3, Swint 1 0-0 2, Peacock 2 0-0 6, Reynolds 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-10 53.
JAMES MADISON (65) Goodman 5 0-1 10, Carodine 1 0-0 2, Tinsley 3 0-0 8, Green 3 0-0 8, Jefferson 5 9-10 19, Hazell 1 5-6 7, Ouderkirk 3 2-2 8, Tynes 1 1-1 3. Totals 22 17-20 65.
3-Point Goals — Hofstra 4 (Peakcock 2, Custis, Markisic), James Madison 4 (Green 2, Tinsley 2).
