James Madison held on away from home for the second straight game, getting a massive shot from Julien Wooden with just over a minute to go as the Dukes finished its rivalry road trip Saturday with a 63-57 victory in Sun Belt Conference men's basketball action at Appalachian State.
JMU (17-8, 8-4 SBC) made it a four-game winning streak and has won six of its past seven to get back into the Sun Belt race after losing three straight at one point.
The Dukes played short-handed after Vado Morse, who hurt his shoulder Thursday in a victory at Old Dominion, joined big man Alonzo Sule on the injured list.
But plenty of other Dukes stepped up in their absence.
Takal Molson had 16 points to lead JMU for the second straight game and hit 6-of-7 from the free throw line, including a few to help seal the victory in the final minute. Wooden, who made eight total 3-pointers in the two games during the week, finished with 12 points, while Terrence Edwards finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
"Julien Wooden made a huge 3 and Tak iced it away at the free throw line," JMU head coach Mark Byington said in a postgame radio interview. "I was proud of the guys. They made some courageous plays. We were really engaged early. We took them out of rhythm doing some good things."
But nobody stepped up more in the past game and a half since Morse, the Dukes' leading scorer at 13 points per game before injury, went down than guard Tyree Ihenacho. Ihenacho, the Summit League Rookie of the Year at North Dakota before arriving at JMU, scored double figures for the second straight game, finishing with 10 points with seven rebounds and three assists, and just one turnover.
"The things I see from [Wooden] I expect, and I'm loving what Tyree is doing right now," Molson said. "Being aggressive, stepping up and hitting shots, but still getting others involved. Defensively, he's going to guard some of the best players. I love what Tyree is doing right now. Definitely appreciate him and need him right now."
Donovan Gregory finished with 21 points, and Terence Harcum had 20 for App State, but the Dukes outrebounded the home team 41-38.
JMU, who led by 14 points at one point, raced out to an 18-8 lead and threatened to make it even worse midway through the first. But Xavier Brown and Edwards failed to convert on back-to-back breakaway opportunities, and instead, Appalachian State (13-12, 6-6 SBC) used a couple of buckets to keep it close.
The Dukes again looked poised to break it open in the first half after a 3-pointer from Edwards gave him nine points and put his team on top by 14 with less than a minute to go in the period. JMU forced a turnover and called timeout with four seconds remaining to set up a final play but threw away the inbounds pass to give Appalachian State a last shot instead.
The Mountaineers took advantage. Terence Harcum hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer — just the second of the game for App — to cut JMU's lead to 30-19 at the break.
Harcum made it back-to-back 3's with a jumper on the opening possession of the second half, and it turned into an 8-0 run for App to get the Mountaineers back within six. Even after JMU briefly stretched it to double-figures again, Harcum nailed two more 3-pointers to make it a 10-0 run and cut JMU's lead to 37-36 with 14:32 left in the game.
Molson answered with a 3-pointer in the corner, and as the second half hit the midway point, Molson and Edwards stayed hot to answer Harcum and Gregory on the other end. A putback by Gregory gave the App State standout 18 points and cut JMU's lead to 48-43 with 9:20 to go.
Tyree Ihenacho hit his second 3-pointer of the day as part of a 5-0 mini-run to help JMU take the lead back to double-digits. App answered, and a bucket from Xavion Brown made it 56-53 Dukes with 3:27 left before Harcum hit yet another 3-pointer to tie it.
But Wooden got open in the corner of the Dukes' bench, his hot spot during the road trip, and broke the tie with another perfect jumper.
"The second half, we had a stretch there when our legs just looked exhausted and they were driving around us, which they weren't doing in the first half," Byington said. "That's when you got to dig in and find something else inside you. Fortunately I've got some tough guys with pride. They are very competitive and they did that."
The victory secured a winning record for JMU and kept the Dukes in position for an all-important top-four seed in the Sun Belt Tournament. It's the first time in 30 years that JMU will finish with a winning record for three straight seasons, the first three since Mark Byington arrived from Georgia Southern.
