BALTIMORE — James Madison’s celebration last Sunday when the bracket was revealed for the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament made it clear the Dukes were thrilled to draw Connecticut in the opening round.
Friday on the campus of Loyola University Maryland, 10th-ranked JMU backed it up, dominating the No. 20 Huskies for the second time this season, 14-7. The victory sends the Dukes to the second round on Sunday when they’ll face host and No. 6 seed Loyola on its home field.
“I thought that was a gritty battle,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “I’m so impressed with our team’s ability to weather mistakes. Our defensive unit played incredible today. Holding first-team All-Americans to zero points and really attacking a great defensive unit and great goalie and showing our offensive prowess. Really proud of both sides of the ball.”
Taylor Marchetti scored four goals and added an assist as the Dukes (14-4) enjoyed a balanced attack on offense to cruise to their 11th consecutive victory.
Meanwhile, All-Americans Mairead Durkin and Molly Dougherty led a shutdown effort on defense. Durkin finished with a career-high eight caused turnovers while Dougherty had seven saves in goal, several of them robbing UConn (13-5) of any shot at taking the second-half momentum.
Isabella Peterson and Katie Checkosky finished with four points apiece for JMU, including a pair of goals each while UConn’s Sydney Watson, a 2021 All-American and member of the US National Team, was continually frustrated by the Dukes.
Watson was held without a point and only attempted one shot. The senior midfielder did win nine draw controls, but had to work for them and often by the time UConn had possession the JMU defense was already smothering.
“Shas become such a dominant force in the midfield a lot of teams key in on her,” UConn coach Katie Woods said of Watson. “Now we’re playing against teams that literally have gameplans for her. She gets beat up and I think it’s physically tiring and mentally exhausting to have to try to play up to that level every night we play.”
UConn goalie Landyn White came up with two impressive saves on open looks from JMU in the first three minutes of the game, but the Dukes eventually got on the board with a free position goal from Tai Jankowski, evening the game 1-1 five minutes in.
It remained a low-scoring affair for most of the first quarter. Jankowski dished an assist to Ava Frantz all alone in the middle, who scored to give JMU its first lead with 4:21 left in the opening period.
But that was when the Dukes really started to get going. By the end of the first JMU had goals from four different shooters and a 4-1 lead. The balanced barrage continued in the second. Checkosky took an assist from Kasey Knobloch, who also finished with a pair of goals, with 3:13 left in the half to make it an 8-3 JMU advantage, becoming the first Duke with more than one goal in the process.
By halftime, JMU still owned the five-goal lead and was rolling in most aspects of the game, keeping UConn’s top scorer Watson off the board and shutting the Huskies out on seven free position attempts.
“We respect when we play teams like UConn when they have great work ethic and players like Sydney Watson,” Dougherty said “Just preparing and having knowledge of what’s she’s capable of doing I think was very helpful for us today.”
But UConn was the aggressor to start the second half, controlling possession early and scoring a pair of goals in the first two minutes of the third quarter, including an open look right in front of the crease from Morgan Carter, to cut into the JMU lead.
The Dukes again led by five, 10-5 heading into the final period. As rain began to pour in the fourth, JMU continued to keep Watson and the Huskies in check. By the time Peterson netted her second goal of the game with less than four minutes to go, JMU essentially had the game on ice.
Now JMU will try to keep its season alive Sunday against the Greyhounds, who have lost just once this season, but haven’t played as challenging a schedule as the Dukes. For JMU it’s all about keeping their run going as long as possible.
“Loyola is actually very similar to UConn,” Klaes said. “They have a great transition game. I think that in this situation we’re going to rely on our battle-tested schedule. We’ve put ourselves out there. We’ve had a lot more tight games. We’ve had to weather the storm and show our resilience and I’m excited to see our team thrive in a tight game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.