James Madison got a career game from Jaylin Carodine and needed it to hold off a comeback from College of Charleston Sunday afternoon in Charleston, S.C.
JMU built a big fourth-quarter lead before closing out a 64-55 victory in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action.
The Dukes (8-9, 4-2 CAA) moved into a tie for third in the conference standings, just a half game behind Delaware, with a pair of road wins over the weekend. Carodine scored a career-high 17 points to go with 15 rebounds, leading JMU in both categories while Kiki Jefferson added 14 points. Madison Green and Jamia Hazell each scored 11 for the Dukes.
Madison Taylor hit four 3-pointers to lead the Cougars (10-7, 2-4 CAA), who trimmed a 17-point JMU lead down to seven late before the Dukes were able to close it out at the free-throw line, where they hit 17 of 18 for the game.
JMU’s defense shut the Cougars out for the game’s first three and a half minutes, but the Dukes had some offensive struggles of their own to open the afternoon. Midway through the opening quarter after Taylor came off the bench and drained a pair of 3-pointers, JMU had just a 10-8 edge.
The Dukes continued to hold a two-point advantage early in the second quarter despite making just five of their first 22 field goal attempts while turning it over seven times in the game’s first 13 minutes.
JMU finally put together some consistent offense later in the second period, using an 8-0 run to gain a bit of separation, but Charleston’s second chance opportunities created by Arynn Eady kept the Cougars right in the mix heading to halftime.
Despite Charleston shooting just 21 percent through 20 minutes and missing eight of its final nine attempts of the half, the Cougars went to the locker room trailing just 24-20, thanks to JMU going the final 2:27 without a point.
On the whole, both teams’ shooting struggles continued into the second half, but JMU was finally able to get some production out of Jefferson, who was held to two points in the first half. A couple of baskets and an assist from the Lancaster, Penn., product helped the Dukes push the lead out to 12 points in the third quarter.
JMU was still leading 41-29 as the fourth began, and the Dukes were able to build on the advantage in the fourth going up by 17 on a 3-pointer from Carodine with 6:36 to go. But after Jefferson picked up her fourth foul the Cougars mounted a rally, sparked again by Taylor behind the arc.
After consecutive JMU turnovers, a layup by Charleston’s Latrice Perkins cut the JMU lead to 59-52 with less than two minutes left. But Carodine and Jefferson combined to make five foul shots in the final 35 seconds to seal the JMU victory.
The Dukes are back in Harrisonburg on Friday to take on Hofstra, which sits at the bottom of the league standings along with winless UNC Wilmington.
James Madison 14 10 17 23 — 64
College of Charleston 10 10 9 26 — 55
JAMES MADISON (64) — Carodine 6 4-5 17, Tinsley 2 0-0 5, Green 4 0-0 11, Goodman 2 2-2 6, Jefferson 3 8-8 14, Hazell 4 3-3 11. Totals 21 17-18 64.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON (55) — Perkins 3 3-4 9, Eady 2 0-0 4, McGarity 2 0-0 5, Annechiarico 2 6-6 10, Collins 2 2-2 7, Taylor 5 0-0 14, McCrary 2 2-4 6. Totals 18 13-16 55.
3-Point Goals — James Madison 5 (Green 3, Carodine, Tinsley), College of Charleston 6 (Taylor 4, Collins, McGarity).
