Sean O’Regan is glad to be back in the gym.
The fifth-year James Madison women’s basketball coach, his staff and 10 of the Dukes players joined him for voluntary workouts this week at the Convocation Center, where JMU continues to operate while construction workers down the street finish the brand new Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Coaches wear masks, players operate in small groups and pick up games or scrimmages won’t be allowed until next month. But basketball is back at JMU.
“There are some restrictions,” O’Regan said. “We can’t play live five-on-five or two-on-two, but it’s OK. I’ve got four freshmen here right now and they need it. They need the fundamentals, the footwork, all that stuff. It’s very different, but it’s been great.”
O’Regan said the Dukes had four players diagnosed with asthma who weren’t yet on campus along with a fifth who hasn’t been cleared workout due to injury. Players who arrived were separated into two groups of five. Those groups will live and workout together on campus for the first few weeks.
“Just in case somebody gets symptoms, only one of the pods has to shut down,” O’Regan said. “That’s what the plan is and I’m just going to follow the rules and that is what we will do.”
By August 10, JMU may begin working in larger groups, but for now the coaching staff picked the groups based first on living arrangements, then mixing in players of different positions, allowing the Dukes to put in the offense and run plays even if they can’t scrimmage.
Junior point guard Madison Green, freshman guard Jamia Hazell, sophomore forward Kiki Jefferson, junior forward Jaylin Carodine and sophomore center Rayne Tucker made up one group.
Redshirt junior guard Nikki Oppenheimer, freshman guard Bailey Williams, junior guard Eleanore Marcizewski, freshman forward Steph Ouderkirk and freshman center Anna Goodman were in the other.
“It’s rusty,” O’Regan said. “It’s the same idea as coming back in the fall, but it’s been even longer than that. When we come back in the fall it is usually six or seven weeks when we haven’t seen them. Some people are in good shape, some are not. It’s different because you didn’t spend six or seven weeks in a gym training. Some of them haven’t been able to have much for workouts. We’re just trying to get them shots and get their legs underneath them to start.”
The opportunities to workout since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in March have varied. Green, a junior point guard, moved in with her brother, Erick, a former ACC Player of the Year at Virginia Tech who played professionally in China and Spain last season.
They reserved an hour in a Northern Virginia gym each day. Jefferson said she found an outdoor court with the rims intact near her Harrisonburg apartment.
Jefferson, the 2020 CAA Rookie of the Year steps into a more prominent role after averaging 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a freshman. Jefferson could likely be a candidate for the conference player of the year honors as a sophomore, though William & Mary’s Evan Hodgson and Towson’s Kionna Jeter enter as the frontrunners.
It’s an important first step for a JMU team that welcomes in a barrage of new talent and will, despite losing five key seniors, still likely be tabbed the favorites to win the Colonial Athletic Association.
“Maddie is probably in the best shape of anybody,” O’Regan said. “Kiki looks good, but she’s not in tip-top shape, but nor do I want her to be on July 29. I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen so far, but if we had to play a game today, we’re not ready, let’s just say that.”
