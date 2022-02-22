James Madison baseball didn’t get the results they wanted in the team’s season-opening series at Florida State this past weekend, but coach Marlin Ikenberry was happy with how they competed.
The Dukes, who hadn’t seen large crowds since 2019, played in front of almost 5,000 fans each day against the No. 11 Seminoles.
“That was the one thing that I wanted to see, how they would respond to it,” Ikenberry said of the large crowds. “I thought our guys were juiced up Friday night against their pitcher and rightfully so.”
JMU dropped its first game 4-1 Friday night before losing 13-2 and 10-4 on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
In the past, Ikenberry brought some of his Virginia Military Institute teams to play at Florida State. He said that experience helped his squad win games later in the season. So scheduling the Seminoles this year and next, he hopes for the same result.
“Having that experience this year is going to be huge for us,” Ikenberry said. “In that environment, where you know you can handle it and have success.”
Though the Dukes trailed for much of the weekend, including being down big at different points, redshirt sophomore Trevon Dabney said the team wasn’t ready to throw in the towel.
“We never gave up,” Dabney said. “I feel like, during those games, I saw a lot of positives if it didn’t look like it. .. I feel like this team still has fight and we’re not out of any game.”
Graduate right-handed pitcher and Turner Ashby alum Justin Showalter also noticed the team’s willingness to compete, no matter the score.
“I think I found that this team is very competitive, very confident and that we’ll be able to at least stay in it with any team that we come up with this season,” Showalter said.
Throughout the preseason, Ikenberry wasn’t sure who would start at third base, the only position where that was a problem. In the opening series, it was Dabney who earned the start in all three contests.
Dabney equated it to riding a bike, since he played third his freshman season before becoming a utility player for the Dukes.
“You get that first ground ball, when you’ve been playing this game for so long, it’s just like second nature,” Dabney said.
Dabney flashed his leather at times on the field, including some plays that Ikenberry said other third basemen may have not been able to make.
“He made some tremendous plays,” Ikenberry said of Dabney’s play. “Tre’s been there before and knows the landscape a little bit better than having a freshman play third. It worked out great for us, I was really pleased with how he played.”
The Dukes were able to utilize an array of pitchers in the series, having many bullpen arms throw one or two innings a piece.
Ikenberry wasn’t able to try out his new pitching strategy against Florida State, using two pitchers as starters. Instead he let Showalter throw five innings and then went to the bullpen, using a new pitcher each inning. This worked on Friday night, so he decided to stick with it for the weekend.
He did add that performance is a factor in the way he uses his pitching, so if a pitcher is doing well, he’ll let them stay in a little bit longer. If not, he pointed to the bullpen’s depth and will make a change if needed.
Ikenberry thought that approach was a “better matchup” for the Dukes, but in this week’s game against George Mason and this weekend’s series against Fairleigh Dickinson, he will go back to the original pitching plan.
The Dukes will host George Mason for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday, marking the team’s home opener. They will make the return trip to Fairfax on April 20 for the second meeting of the season.
JMU has taken the last two contests against the Patriots, most recently winning a 4-3 decision on the road during the 2019 campaign.
Returning to Veterans Memorial Park is something that Dabney can’t wait for, especially playing in front of the JMU faithful.
“We’re so excited for this game,” Dabney said. “It’s fun to be at home. Home games are so much fun here at JMU.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.