Sean O’Regan will have a complete new stable of assistants when he begins his seventh season as James Madison’s head coach as he confirmed Sunday that Samantha Prahalis-Holmes is leaving the program after two seasons on staff.
Prahalis-Holmes, a New York native who starred at Ohio State before becoming the sixth pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft, is expected to take a position at St. John’s, according to sources in the New York area.
JMU, coming off its first losing campaign in 18 seasons, has seen significant staff turnover since the end of the season. The Dukes parted ways with former assistants Ian Caskill and Kachine Alexander. O’Regan added long-time Troy assistant coach Neil Harrow and former JMU standout player Lexie Barrier, who spent last season as an assistant at Marshall, to his bench as replacements.
Now JMU is looking to replace another assistant coach. Kayla Cooper Williams, who played for the Dukes alongside Barrier before graduating in 2020, has been certified to act as an assistant coach during the search, including participating in on and off-campus recruiting.
Cooper Williams first joined the JMU staff as a graduate assistant at the conclusion of her playing career and last year was promoted to director of player development and recruiting. She’s expected to be a candidate for the full assistant position.
The Dukes also welcomed three new freshman players onto campus this weekend. Kadidia Toure, Chloe Sterling and Mya Koné each arrived in Harrisonburg ahead of JMU’s offseason workouts. Toure and Koné are a pair of 6-2 forwards who should add some size and depth to the roster while Sterling, a 5-6 point guard, is expected to challenge for minutes in the backcourt.
A fourth freshman has yet to arrive, but for good reason. Cheyenne Rowe, a 6-2 post player from Ajax, Ontario, has been playing with Team Canada in the FIBA Americas Under 18 Championship.
Rowe finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds against El Salvador in the quarterfinals and followed it up with two points and 10 rebounds in the semifinals against Argentina as Canada qualified for the World Championships.
“Cheyenne is coming in from Argentina and will be here soon,” O’Regan said. “It’s pretty cool what Team Canada did. They advanced and she did really well there.”
