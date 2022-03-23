As James Madison transitions to FBS and the Sun Belt Conference, perhaps no unit on the Dukes roster will look different than special teams.
JMU has been rock solid in the kicking game the past few years with Ethan Ratke near automatic on field goals from a reasonable distance and Harry O’Kelley among the best punters in FCS since way back in 2017. But both those legs are gone, and JMU enters the spring without it being clear who will take over either job — let alone holder and punt returner.
The Dukes’ special teams units have consistently put the offense and defense in good positions and as the competition gets stiffer, that’s not an edge JMU wants to give up. But head coach Curt Cignetti and special teams coordinator Grant Cain have some holes to fill this spring.
Key Returning Players
Solomon VanHorse, kick returner
Camden Wise, place kicker
Connon Madden, place kicker
Kyle Davis, long snapper
Key Newcomers
Hugo Nash, punter
Key Losses
Ethan Ratke, place kicker
Harry O’Kelly, punter
Jack Sroba, punt returner
Alex Miller, holder
Past Position Success
Ethan Ratke leaves JMU with professional aspirations and the most made field goals in NCAA history under his belt. If there was a knock on Ratke it might be leg strength as he left the kickoff duties to others and rarely attempted anything beyond 50 yards. But within his range Ratke hardly missed and was able to provide JMU points even at times when the offense stalled.
Harry O’Kelly also racked up more than his share of honors while booting punts for the Dukes and both players leave large shoes to fill. The Dukes have traditionally been solid in all aspects of the special teams, but for years now it’s been Ratke and O’Kelly setting the standard.
What To Watch
Who takes over the kicking jobs is a huge question heading into spring. Camden Wise handled kickoffs last fall and could be in line to take Ratke’s job as well, but with Ratke ahead of him, his opportunities to try a field goal or extra point in a game have been nonexistent.
Connor Madden was injured last season, but handled the kickoff duties in the spring of 2020 and has been regularly producing touchbacks going back to his days at Bridgewater College before transferring to JMU.
Like O’Kelly before him, freshman Hugo Nash comes to JMU from Australia and seems like he’ll have an opportunity to win a starting job right away.
Jack Sroba handled the vast majority of the punt returns and the Dukes will seek a replacement there. Monmouth transfer Terrance Green returned them occasionally for the Hawks and could be in the mix. Kris Thornton and Jordan Swann were listed on the depth chart at return spots a year ago, but weren’t called upon often. Perhaps that changes in 2022.
Position Outlook
It’s hard to provide much of an outlook until the team actually takes the field this spring, though at this point you can more or less trust Cignetti and his staff to find the next man up at just about any position.
Like O’Kelly before him, Nash honed his punting skills at ProKick Australia, an institution that is quickly becoming well known for producing good college punters. Who can consistently make field goals is a much bigger question simply because with Ratke on board nobody else has had to do it before.
Even though there’s very little experience at punt returner, the sheer number of speedy athletes on the roster means it shouldn’t be too hard to find somebody who can effectively handle the job. Solomon VanHorse did a good job fielding kickoffs last season, averaging nearly 28 yards a return and taking one back 94 yards for a touchdown against Towson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.