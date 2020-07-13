Nearly 99 percent of James Madison football players and coaches don’t have the coronavirus.
According to Dukes assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner, of the 97 athletes and staff members tested only one was positive for COVID-19. That person is asymptomatic, Warner said.
Three others in addition to the asymptomatic person are being quarantined due to the exposure to the one positive test.
JMU will hold workouts today, minus the four members of the team exposed to the virus.
Players arrived in Harrisonburg on July 6, and had been quarantining ahead of the start of summer workouts. The Dukes are scheduled to start training camp on Aug. 7 and open their season on Sept. 5 against Delaware at Bridgeforth Stadium.
