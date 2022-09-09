James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio has a six-word quote from Dukes’ quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri written down in his notebook and it’s a reminder to build on his success from week one against Middle Tennessee.
“He was like ‘Being great is being consistently good,’” Centeio recalled. “I just want to be consistently good, so I can be labeled as great.”
With JMU’s second game of the season on Saturday against Norfolk State, being consistently good will be the task for Centeio.
In his debut with the purple and gold, Centeio threw for 287 yards on 21-of-33 passing with six touchdowns and added another 110 rushing yards against MTSU.
That game led to Centeio being recognized for his performance by various organizations, including being named to the Davey O’Brien Midseason watch list, an award for the best FBS quarterback.
But that contest only set the bar for the Dukes’ quarterback.
“The job’s not done,” Centeio said. “I went out there and had a good game. I want to try to keep building on that and being consistent.”
The Dukes have turned the page to their lone FCS game on this season’s slate, hosting Norfolk State, who lost 55-3 to Marshall last week, and JMU head coach Curt Cignetti called it another test.
It won’t be the same test that MTSU provided in the Dukes’ FBS opener, but it will test the team on its preparation and execution.
“This is a week where it’s all about your standards and how you do things,” Cignetti said. “Your standards and preparation, they really can’t change.”
The Spartans season opener wasn’t the prettiest of games for any team. NSU was outgained 612-114 offensively at Marshall, logging 30 rushing yards and 84 passing yards.
Cignetti knows the Spartans will be hungry to right the ship on Saturday.
“They had a rough opener against Marshall,” Cignetti said. “I’m sure they’re not really pleased about it and looking to rebound and have a better showing on Saturday.”
This weekend’s meeting with the Spartans will be the third contest between JMU and NSU in program history with the Dukes holding a 2-0 record.
The two teams have played just five quarters against each other after their most recent meeting ended early due to weather. But in the minimal time the two sides have met on the gridiron, JMU has outscored NSU 92-14.
Though the Spartans offense couldn’t find much success against the Thundering Herd last weekend, the Dukes aren’t taking them lightly.
“You can’t really doubt any opponent,” sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker said. “You got to take it game by game.”
The Spartans are led by running back J.J. Davis, the MEAC freshman of the year last season, who led the conference in rushing yards with 887 last season. Against the Thundering Herd, Davis rushed for 11 yards on eight carries.
While JMU is on offense, Centeio wants to make sure he knows where his running backs are at all times. He said Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi had success locating his tailbacks last weekend.
“He got to his running back a lot in the game, so they dropped back and played everything top down,” Centeio said. “Getting to your back and I really want to hone in and go in and know exactly where my running back is on every play.”
The Dukes (1-0) are looking to win their first two games of the season for the third straight year, but Cignetti knows that JMU has to play its own game on Saturday.
“When we play at home, we play with a lot of energy and we fly around and that can’t change. And we execute well and that can’t change,” Cignetti said. “Respect for their program and what they’ve done in the past. … We’ve got to get ourselves ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.