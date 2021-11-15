James Madison thoroughly enjoyed the electric atmosphere at the Atlantic Union Bank Center during its impressive 2-0 start to the season. Now, the Dukes will get their first road test as they head to Eastern Kentucky.
“Our student section is incredible,” second-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We had times in the game (Saturday against Old Dominion) when it wasn’t good for us. I felt like they kind of kept our spirits up and kept us motivated. There are things we need to fix and I felt like they pulled us through in certain areas.”
But the Dukes will head to the basketball-crazy Bluegrass State where the Colonels (3-0) won a pair of home games against non-Division I opponents before going on the road to earn a 77-71 victory against Milwaukee on Saturday. EKU is coming off a 22-7 season last year and is considered among the favorites in the Atlantic Sun West after moving over from the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Colonels lost standouts Wendell Green Jr. and Tre King as transfers to high-major programs, but brought in Hazard, Ky., native Braxton Beverly who scored more than 1,000 points in four seasons at North Carolina State.
So far, Eastern Kentucky hasn’t been afraid to launch it from deep, shooting nearly 39 percent from 3-point range on 106 attempts through three games. Swingman Michael Moreno, who shot 45.7 percent from beyond the arc a year ago, is averaging a team-high 15.7 points so far this season.
JMU is coming off a game in which it held rival ODU to 1-for-15 from 3-point range.
For the Dukes, depth figures to be a key all season long, but might be an even bigger factor as JMU heads to a hostile environment for the first time. Saturday against the Monarchs, JMU’s bench put up 30 points, outscoring the starters.
Redshirt junior Jalen Hodge is averaging 18.5 points per game and has led the Dukes in scoring each of the first two nights while coming off the bench.
The Dukes also got a boost from Alonzo Sule after power forward Justin Amadi got in early foul trouble while defensive dynamos Terell Strickland and Takal Molson have each begun the season as subs after earning a combined 82 career starts coming into this year.
“I feel like we have a lot of weapons on this team,” Sule said. “We just come in everyday knowing it could be anybody’s turn. We come in and play hard and believe in each and every single one of us.”
Byington said Saturday’s performance might not be uncommon this season.
“We’ll keep getting better and better and I think we are going to be a deep team,” Byington said. “I think a lot of nights our bench could play more or outscore our starters. Hopefully it’s something we can lean on and can be a benefit for this team.”
The Dukes and Colonels tip off at 7 p.m. from McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Ky. The game is available to stream live on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.