Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Snow likely. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.