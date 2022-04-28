BLACKSBURG — Her initials were written in athletic tape above James Madison’s dugout, on Virginia Tech’s railing and in marker on the Dukes’ hats.
Just one day after JMU softball player Lauren Bernett died, the Dukes’ baseball team returned to the field.
Before the national anthem played at English Field at Virginia Tech on Wednesday, both teams stood on the foul lines in a moment of silence in Bernett’s honor. Soon after, the game was underway, but the Dukes were just over 24 hours removed from laying flowers outside Veterans Memorial Park in tribute to Bernett.
“We needed to get back on the field,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “It’s good for these guys to be back on the field.”
The Dukes battled against the Hokies, but fell 11-8 in a non-conference battle despite tying the game in the sixth and seventh innings.
“We’re just playing baseball,” redshirt junior infielder Kyle Novak said. “Obviously we’ve got the LB on the hat, we’re playing for her.”
Novak led the Dukes at the plate against the Hokies, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a double.
JMU wrote Bernett’s initials on the front of their black hats in silver ink prior to the game against the Hokies. It wasn’t clear who came up with the idea to write on their hats, but once it was brought up with the team, they quickly realized it was a good idea to do.
“It’s never easy putting on the uniform after a tragedy and the drive and the commitment to play for Lauren and our community was there tonight,” right-handed pitcher Nick Stewart wrote on Twitter after the game. “It’s bigger than just the game.”
Redshirt junior infielder Mason Dunaway said the Dukes returning to the field showed how tough the team is.
“Yesterday was tough for a lot of people,” Dunaway said. “I think us coming out here gives a lot of people back home hope, something to look forward to in a tragic time like this.”
The Dukes’ baseball program was the first JMU athletic team to return to play after Bernett’s death, but teams around the country paid tribute to the sophomore catcher on Wednesday.
In Lynchburg, Liberty and Tennessee’s softball teams wore purple ribbons in their hair and her initials and number were painted in the infield dirt.
George Mason softball wrote Bernett’s number on their hats, wore purple ribbons in their hair and painted her number on their face. Closer to home, the Turner Ashby and Page County softball teams also wore purple ribbons in their game on Wednesday evening in Shenandoah.
Virginia Tech’s players wrote Bernett’s initials on one wrist draped in tape while others donned her number.
Conor Hartigan, a Virginia Tech outfielder, played four years at JMU before transferring to the Hokies for his final collegiate season. He teared up at times as he talked about playing in Bernett’s honor.
“That was an awful thing, hard to imagine anything like that has happened,” Hartigan said. “It was nice to play for somebody other than myself.”
Hartigan, who hit the game-winning two-run double in the seventh inning, said he appreciated the Hokies joining in on remembering Burnett. Once the idea was brought up in the Virginia Tech locker room, Hartigan was all for it.
“It’s just a game at the end of the day,” Hartigan said. “A lot of people go through some rough things in life. One thing leads to another and something like that happens, it puts everything in perspective.”
At the end of the night, standing in front of Virginia Tech’s dugout, Hartigan was appreciative to play in Bernett’s honor.
“If you have the chance to play for something bigger,” Hartigan said, “always take the opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.