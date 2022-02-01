As James Madison tries to recover from perhaps its toughest stretch since Mark Byington took over the program last season, Byington and the Dukes anticipate help is on the way.
Tyree Ihenacho, a North Dakota transfer who was the Summit League Rookie of the Year last season, has played in just four games for JMU this season. The Minnesota native has yet to take the floor in a Colonial Athletic Association game and the Dukes (12-7, 3-5 CAA) have lost four of their past five without him.
But Byington said on Tuesday morning that a medical redshirt wasn’t currently on the table for Ihenacho, who did it all for North Dakota as a true freshman averaging nearly nine points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals a contest.
“If you were in college basketball last year you had the COVD year, so you already kind of had a redshirt year,” Byington said. “So if somebody is able to play, we are going to play them, especially a guy who was in college basketball last year. Tyree is getting close. He’s working hard in his rehab to get ready, so he will play at some point this year.”
JMU lost Seton Hall graduate transfer Takal Molson for the season last week after a knee injury. The Dukes have also been playing without guards Terell Strickland and Andrew McConnell. In the meantime, JMU has suffered with its perimeter defense, something that has been a hallmark of the program since winning the CAA regular season title in Byington’s debut season.
Defense is a specialty of Ihenacho’s and even in just 75 minutes played this season he’s shown that ability. He’s also already helped the Dukes respond from a down period once this season, playing his first game of the season at Florida Atlantic after JMU lost two of three at the Naples Invitational.
Ihenacho played just 19 minutes in that game and scored two points, but ran the offense as a point guard and increased the defensive pressure as the Dukes outscored the Owls by 19 points when he was on the floor.
“Even when he comes back it’s going to take a little bit of time to adjust,” Byington said. “He’s been out so long and had an unfortunate year with multiple things. The first game he played, we won the game by two or three points and he was plus-19. He provides a lot. He’s our best passer and a very good ball handler. When he comes back we’ve got to let him get in a rhythm, but we are going to throw a lot at him”
Ihenacho had his best game as a Duke against Radford, scoring seven points with five assists and three steals in the JMU victory. But his second injury of the season has kept him off the court since.
The 6-4 guard suited up for the first time in weeks Saturday in a loss to Delaware, but didn’t enter the game. Byington said that might change soon, but their could still be some time before he’s 100 percent.
But any help for Vado Morse at the point guard spot would be welcome. Morse is averaging 21.3 points per game in conference play. But he’s also playing nearly 35 minutes a contest, more than Byington would like to see.
While Morse has been on fire offensively, he’s less effective stopping penetration on the defensive end, an area where Ihenacho could really help.
“Vado is a returning all-conference player,” Byington said. “He knows our style and system, but the way our team went he had multiple guys out there to help him, but now he’s responded. When Tyree gets back we’re going to give him some help out there.”
The Dukes return to action Thursday at Northeastern.
