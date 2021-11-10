Glorified exhibitions against non-NCAA Division I opponents aren’t usually so memorable. But when you cap off one of the wildest seven-day periods in athletic department history with a 95-point victory, it could leave an impression.

James Madison’s 135-40 thrashing of Carlow didn’t break the school record for margin of victory, that was 96 against Luther Rice during the 1971-72 season. But a whole host of records were surpassed as all 13 JMU players who entered the game scored. Six of them hit double figures, led by Jalen Hodge who shot 5-for-8 from 3-point range to finish with 21 points.

Even as the game got out of hand early, the Dukes kept pushing.

“We just have a mindset of always playing hard at all times,” sophomore forward Justin Amadi said after finishing with 15 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. “Just winning every battle and basically play our basketball and find our culture.”

There might not be much to take away from an even more lopsided than expected opener against a struggling NAIA program. The Dukes were aggressive on defense and pushed the pace on offense, both aspects of the game second-year head coach Mark Byington hopes become a part of JMU’s identity.

The fans were able to see plenty of dunks and even as JMU got off to a bit of slow start behind the 3-point arc, but wound up setting a program record with 17 3’s, the Dukes owned a 32-point lead with just less than six minutes left in the first half.

But really, this one was just a tune-up for everyone involved with JMU. It won’t even factor into metrics that could determine if JMU can contend for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, its only path after the Colonial Athletic Association upheld a decision to ban the Dukes from the postseason conference tournament.

“The first thing that comes to mind with this game is our guys were juiced,” Byington said. “They were excited to play. We know the opponent was not the best opponent, but at the same time there was a lot of positives. Everybody got their feet wet, but we also know it gets a lot tougher.”

JMU Basketball Clobbers Carlow

1 of 16

Saturday the Dukes get it going in earnest when longtime rival Old Dominion visits. JMU and ODU will soon be conference mates again with both schools heading to the Sun Belt but for now, each has reasonable aspirations of becoming the best team in their current leagues — the CAA for JMU and Conference USA for the Monarchs.

As the second half began with JMU leading 61-20, the Dukes continued to stuff the stat sheet.

Charles Falden, a graduate transfer from Winthrop, scored 17 points in his JMU debut. Julien Wooden added 16 points and five assists while newcomer Alonzo Sule finished with 15 points and eight boards.

But beyond the highlight-reel dunks — and at one point there were three in five possessions — even late in the game JMU was taking charges and diving for loose balls. That alone made it a good night for Byington and his staff.

“Our main thing coming in was to stick to our identity,” Byington said. “And we’re a team that believes in playing hard.”

Carlow 20 20—40

James Madison 61 74—135

CARLOW (40) — Brazil 3 0-2 6, Millien 6 4-4 17, Comforti 1 0-0 2, Clary 1 0-0 2, Barrett 1 0-0 3, Santo 2 0-0 4, Tuong 2 0-0 4, Roscoe 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 6-8 40.

JAMES MADISON (135) — Amadi 6 3-4 15, Wooden 7 2-4 16, Morse 1 0-0 3, Edwards 5 1-2 12, Falden 6 0-0 17, Hodge 8 0-0 21, Sule 7 1-2 15, Strickland 3 0-0 6, Savage 3 0-2 8, Stinson 3 1-2 7, McConnell 3 0-0 8, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Feden 2 0-0 5. Totals 55 8-16 135.

3-Point Goals — Carlow 2 (Barrett, Millien), James Madison 17 (Falden 5, Hodge 5, Savage 2, McConnell 2, Feden, Edwards, Morse).

Contact Shane Mettlen at 574-6244 or smettlen@dnronline.com. Follow Shane on Twitter: @Shane_DNRSports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.