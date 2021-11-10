James Madison guards Jalen Hodge (13) and Terell Strickland (10) celebrate as they head for the locker room after the first half against Carlow Wednesday. The Dukes’ 61 points were the most in a first half of a game in school history.
James Madison guard Jalen Hodge (13) makes a diving steal against Carlow guard Marcus Millien (3) during the first half Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
James Madison forward Julien Wooden (22) drives in a slam dunk as guard Terrence Edwards (5) celebrates during the first half of a 95-point victory against NAIA program Carlow.
Photos by Daniel Lin / DN-R
James Madison guards Jalen Hodge (13) and Terell Strickland (10) celebrate as they head for the locker room after the first half against Carlow Wednesday. The Dukes’ 61 points were the most in a first half of a game in school history.
Glorified exhibitions against non-NCAA Division I opponents aren’t usually so memorable. But when you cap off one of the wildest seven-day periods in athletic department history with a 95-point victory, it could leave an impression.
James Madison’s 135-40 thrashing of Carlow didn’t break the school record for margin of victory, that was 96 against Luther Rice during the 1971-72 season. But a whole host of records were surpassed as all 13 JMU players who entered the game scored. Six of them hit double figures, led by Jalen Hodge who shot 5-for-8 from 3-point range to finish with 21 points.
Even as the game got out of hand early, the Dukes kept pushing.
“We just have a mindset of always playing hard at all times,” sophomore forward Justin Amadi said after finishing with 15 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. “Just winning every battle and basically play our basketball and find our culture.”
There might not be much to take away from an even more lopsided than expected opener against a struggling NAIA program. The Dukes were aggressive on defense and pushed the pace on offense, both aspects of the game second-year head coach Mark Byington hopes become a part of JMU’s identity.
The fans were able to see plenty of dunks and even as JMU got off to a bit of slow start behind the 3-point arc, but wound up setting a program record with 17 3’s, the Dukes owned a 32-point lead with just less than six minutes left in the first half.
But really, this one was just a tune-up for everyone involved with JMU. It won’t even factor into metrics that could determine if JMU can contend for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, its only path after the Colonial Athletic Association upheld a decision to ban the Dukes from the postseason conference tournament.
“The first thing that comes to mind with this game is our guys were juiced,” Byington said. “They were excited to play. We know the opponent was not the best opponent, but at the same time there was a lot of positives. Everybody got their feet wet, but we also know it gets a lot tougher.”
1 of 16
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
James Madison guard Jalen Hodge (13) makes a diving steal against Carlow guard Marcus Millien (3) during the first half Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Carlow forward Riley Comforti (10) goes up for a shot between James Madison forwards Justin Amadi (0) and Julien Wooden (22) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
James Madison forward Justin Amadi (0) goes up to the basket as he gets fouled by Carlow center Max Barrett (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) goes up for a shot between Carlow forwards David Clary (33) and Malcolm Randall (32) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Carlow guard Marcus Millien (3) dishes the ball away under pressure from James Madison guard Charles Falden (11) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
James Madison guard Charles Falden (11) takes a shot under the basket under pressure from Carlow guard Marcus Millien (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
James Madison guard Jalen Hodge (13) loses his balance as he tries to grab a rebound against Carlow guard Marcus Millien (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
James Madison head coach Mark Byington watches the game as (L-R) James Madison forward Alonzo Sule (25), and guards Devon Savage (1) and Terell Strickland (10) wait to sub in during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
James Madison guards Jalen Hodge (13) and Terell Strickland (10) celebrate as they head for the locker room after the first half against Carlow Wednesday. The Dukes’ 61 points were the most in a first half of a game in school history.
James Madison guard Jalen Hodge (13) makes a diving steal against Carlow guard Marcus Millien (3) during the first half Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
James Madison forward Julien Wooden (22) drives in a slam dunk as guard Terrence Edwards (5) celebrates during the first half of a 95-point victory against NAIA program Carlow.
Photos by Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
Carlow forward Riley Comforti (10) goes up for a shot between James Madison forwards Justin Amadi (0) and Julien Wooden (22) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
James Madison forward Justin Amadi (0) goes up to the basket as he gets fouled by Carlow center Max Barrett (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) goes up for a shot between Carlow forwards David Clary (33) and Malcolm Randall (32) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
Carlow guard Marcus Millien (3) dishes the ball away under pressure from James Madison guard Charles Falden (11) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
James Madison guard Charles Falden (11) takes a shot under the basket under pressure from Carlow guard Marcus Millien (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
James Madison head coach Mark Byington signals to his team during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Carlow in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
James Madison guard Devon Savage (1) finds himself surrounded by Carlow defense during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) posts up against Carlow guard Nehemiah Brazil (1) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
James Madison guard Jalen Hodge (13) loses his balance as he tries to grab a rebound against Carlow guard Marcus Millien (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
Carlow head coach Tim Keefer yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
Carlow forward Alex Gangji (20) takes a shot against James Madison forward Justin Amadi (0) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
James Madison guard Terell Strickland (10) grabs a loose ball against Carlow guard Marcus Millien (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
James Madison head coach Mark Byington watches the game as (L-R) James Madison forward Alonzo Sule (25), and guards Devon Savage (1) and Terell Strickland (10) wait to sub in during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU vs. Carlow Basketball
James Madison guards Jalen Hodge (13) and Terell Strickland (10) celebrate as they head for the locker room after the first half against Carlow Wednesday. The Dukes’ 61 points were the most in a first half of a game in school history.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Saturday the Dukes get it going in earnest when longtime rival Old Dominion visits. JMU and ODU will soon be conference mates again with both schools heading to the Sun Belt but for now, each has reasonable aspirations of becoming the best team in their current leagues — the CAA for JMU and Conference USA for the Monarchs.
As the second half began with JMU leading 61-20, the Dukes continued to stuff the stat sheet.
Charles Falden, a graduate transfer from Winthrop, scored 17 points in his JMU debut. Julien Wooden added 16 points and five assists while newcomer Alonzo Sule finished with 15 points and eight boards.
But beyond the highlight-reel dunks — and at one point there were three in five possessions — even late in the game JMU was taking charges and diving for loose balls. That alone made it a good night for Byington and his staff.
“Our main thing coming in was to stick to our identity,” Byington said. “And we’re a team that believes in playing hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.