Most years, James Madison’s lead-up to the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament goes something like this.
Six of the past seven times the Colonial Athletic Association has held a tournament, the Dukes have won and spent the early Selection Sunday afternoon celebrating with the conference championship trophy. After a tailgate party with family and friends, JMU players and coaches would clean up for a dinner at O’Neill’s Grill, where they’d learn their NCAA postseason destination.
It’s typically a whirlwind that doesn’t allow much time to overthink. That’s not the case this season as JMU, 13-4 and riding a 10-game win streak after an unbeaten regular season CAA run, is banned from the conference tournament ahead of the school’s move to the Sun Belt Conference in most sports and the American Athletic Conference in lacrosse.
“It’s a new territory for us and we’re trying to find ways to take advantage of it,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “Not having to focus on an opponent lets you really kind of dive back into yourself. We’re working on how we can pressure above the goal a little more. We’re kind of going back to some of the basics and then back to the skills. We’re really able to go in and practice some basic fundamental skills that they need.”
The Dukes wrapped up their regular season April 30 with an 18-12 victory at Drexel. Instead of mere hours between hoisting a trophy and the selection show watch party, JMU is in the middle of a two-week break before the start of the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s a great time period to remind ourselves what made us successful during our 10-game win streak,” redshirt senior attacker Katie Checkosky said. “It might seem like we have off and might get some rest, but we’re still pushing and taking advantage of this time to focus on ourselves.”
James Madison — which Thursday learned that third-year attacker Isabella Peterson was named CAA Player of the Year while fourth-year standout Mairead Durkin was selected Defensive Player of the Year and All-American goalkeeper Molly Dougherty was picked the league’s top goalie — is considered a lock to make the 29-team field.
But the Dukes are potentially on the bubble when it comes to earning a top-eight national seed and hosting the first two rounds when the NCAA Tournament begins May 13. JMU currently sits No. 10 in both the Inside Lacrosse Top 25 and the RPI.
The Dukes have tried various things to keep it fresh this week and avoid dwelling on a bracket selection they can’t control. Wednesday, they played three-on-three soccer during practice and Thursday were scheduled to have a full-speed intrasquad scrimmage before tackling UREC’s high-rope course on Friday.
By the end of the weekend, though, JMU will know their NCAA destination and all focus will be on making another deep run.
“Not getting caught up in the hype of bracketology, I think that’s been really important,” Klaes said. “The reality of this bracket is having to go through [likely No. 1 overall seed North Carolina] at some point or having to travel. Whether you get them early or late, it’s probably happening — or maybe the need to travel because this year there are more northern teams that are strong. We’re really focusing on why we would want each team and why we would want that draw because there is so much idle time.”
