With two games remaining in the regular season, a James Madison women’s lacrosse team that was struggling just more than a month ago, is on a march toward the NCAA Tournament with an eight-game winning streak.
“It’s powerful when you have a whole team locked in to the gameplans, to the team focus,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said recently. “I think we have that right now. I think we owe that to the schedule. We’re battle tested and I think these girls are really determined.”
But with no conference tournament this season — the Dukes (11-4, 4-0 Colonial) are barred from the CAA tourney with JMU moving most of its teams to the Sun Belt Conference with lacrosse joining the American Athletic Conference — many fans have asked questions about exactly how strong the postseason outlook is for James Madison.
The Dukes, who play host to Delaware on Saturday then play their final CAA game ever at Drexel a week later, are essentially a lock to make the NCAA playoffs. The bigger question is if winning out would allow JMU to earn a national seed and a more favorable path to the final four Memorial Day weekend in Baltimore.
The NCAA Tournament begins May 13 with eight seeded teams in the 29-team field, the top three of which earn a first-round bye. All eight national seeds also earn the right to host the opening rounds. JMU is currently ranked No. 11 in the media and coaches’ polls and No. 10 in RPI, and according to publications such as Inside Lacrosse and U.S. Lacrosse Magazine the Dukes are among a small group of teams in the mix for the final couple of seeds.
That leaves JMU with a lot to play for in the final weeks of the regular season. In addition to going for a 14th and final regular season CAA crown, JMU is building its resume for the NCAA Tournament and one of the biggest factors in the Dukes’ favor is their recent streak.
The selection committee gives weight to how a team finishes down the stretch, and the Dukes are arguably the hottest team in the country with eight consecutive victories. Making it 10 in a row to close out the season could play a significant role for JMU, even if the Dukes finish outside the top eight in RPI.
Strength of schedule is also an important factor for JMU. Even when the Dukes lost four of their first seven games to start the season, they were in the NCAA Tournament conversation because of the strength of their non-conference schedule, which recently ranked No. 7 in the nation.
JMU’s losses came to RPI No. 1 North Carolina, No. 11 Rutgers, No. 22 Penn State and No. 31 Virginia Tech. But as the Dukes have turned their season around, they’ve also racked up impressive victories. JMU has a top five road win at Maryland to go along with victories against No. 14 UConn, No. 25 Virginia and No. 29 Richmond.
Since beginning conference play, the quality of JMU’s opponents has dipped, but the Dukes have responded to that by blowing teams off the field. JMU has won its past five games by an average of 12 goals.
“You can see it in the last few games,” fourth-year attacker Kacey Knobloch said. “We’ve come full circle.”
Denver, Rutgers, Florida, Loyola and Princeton are among other teams challenging JMU for one of the final national seeds. Denver, Florida and Princeton are just ahead of JMU in RPI, but the Dukes strength of schedule and strong finish could bump them up. Rutgers has a head-to-head win against JMU, but the teams have gone in opposite directions since the Knights scored a 12-5 victory on a bitterly cold day in Harrisonburg. Loyola is 13-1 and No. 13 in RPI and hurt by a relatively weak strength of schedule.
The question now is if two more convincing victories against CAA teams (Delaware is ranked No. 66 in RPI and Drexel No. 46) would put the Dukes among the eight seeds for the first time since 2018, when JMU began its NCAA championship run at Sentara Park.
Opening the NCAA Tournament at home could be a nice reward for the Dukes, who were scheduled to host the CAA Tournament before the league presidents voted to exclude JMU from postseason play.
Of course, if the current rankings hold up, earning the No. 8 seed could also put JMU on the same side of the bracket as frequent nemesis and potential No. 1 overall seed North Carolina. The Tar Heels defeated JMU 15-8 in the season opener and also knocked JMU out in the second round of the 2021 NCAA playoff.
Regardless, as most teams within the JMU athletic department have been completely shut out of any postseason this school year, the lacrosse Dukes are looking at a prime opportunity to hoist a trophy and perhaps make a deep NCAA run.
