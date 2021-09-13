He’s in a spot most quarterbacks can only try to get to in their college careers.
“It feels like almost practice when I go out there,” James Madison’s Cole Johnson said.
The veteran signal-caller appears only calm in the pocket through two games. The 6-foot-5 passer is delivering throws on target for long gains, and more importantly without the detriment of making a mistake that would slow the offense – now the nation’s second-highest scoring unit – down.
Johnson has completed 75.9 percent of his throws for 677 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions.
“Just my preparation and being smart when there isn’t something there,” Johnson said about how he’s rid his play of turnovers early in this campaign.
“I think almost every pass play,” against Maine on Saturday, Johnson said, “there was something there, but I took one sack and I’d rather take a sack than throw up a ball that’s maybe a 50-50 ball and a [defensive back] can get it. So, my focus in the offseason was eliminating those plays when there isn’t something there and you kind of throw it up.”
He’s second in all of FCS for touchdown passes, completion percentage and passing efficiency (225.12 rating), and fourth nationally for passing yards and yards per completion (15.39 yards per completion).
Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said Johnson’s success is a continuation of his improvement since the middle part of the spring season. Taking the last seven games Johnson has played, which includes the first two this fall and the last five of the spring, he has a 17-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
“He has just taken his game to another level,” Cignetti said. “I think we’re putting him in some pretty good positions, too. We threw a lot of [run-pass options] in this last game, but he makes quick reads. He processes quickly. He has a lot of confidence in his receivers and I think the design has been good, too, where we’ve been able to free some guys up.”
Johnson said he feels like he’s more prepared heading into any Saturday this fall than he’s been in the past.
“I really can’t say enough great stuff about Coach [Tino] Sunseri as a quarterbacks coach,” Johnson said, “along with [offensive coordinator Mike] Shanahan, but Coach Sunseri has me so locked in and focused, ready to play each week.”
Sunseri, before arriving at JMU worked with quarterbacks on Alabama’s staff having spent time with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa, the ex-Crimson Tide quarterbacks turned first-round NFL Draft picks. Last month, Johnson said Sunseri was teaching him off of tape of Jones and Tagovailoa with focus on what they’d look for from the defense before a snap and how to throw in rhythm without having a hitch in his footwork.
Cignetti compared Johnson to another NFL quarterback for how he’s understanding what the Dukes want from him.
“I look at him as a Tom Brady kind of guy at this level,” Cignetti said. “He’s in total command of the offense and I have 100 percent belief and trust in him.”
