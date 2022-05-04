Just after Nehki Meredith announced his commitment to James Madison on Wednesday evening, he was playing basketball at the Dukes’ student university rec center.
The NC State transfer defensive back was quickly taken in by the Dukes’ players when he arrived for a visit earlier in the day and he already knew a few of them from the Hampton Roads area.
He wasn’t the only Power 5 defensive back to announce his decision to transfer to JMU on Wednesday, joined by Michigan State corner Antoine Booth as the Dukes continue to boost their secondary with FBS transfers.
Meredith, who played at Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School, was teammates with Dukes’ cornerback John Ransom and played against running backs Latrele Palmer and Kaelon Black during their prep years.
The Virginia Beach native was also on the same youth basketball team as Dukes’ linebacker Taurus Jones, so JMU felt like home.
“I know pretty much all the guys from the 757, 804 areas,” Meredith said. “It’s like being at the crib.”
Meredith was ranked the No. 23 prospect from Virginia in the class of 2020 out of Bishop Sullivan according to Rivals. At the time, he chose NC State over Texas Christian and held offers from Duke, Virginia Tech and Maryland among others.
After spending two years at NC State and playing in three games on special teams with the Wolfpack this past season, Meredith couldn’t wait to join the Dukes.
The day before his name appeared in the NCAA’s transfer portal, Meredith reached out to JMU cornerbacks coach Matthew Birkett, letting him know he was available and that he was interested in JMU.
Soon enough, Meredith made the trip to Harrisonburg to check out the campus, solidifying his decision.
“I pretty much knew I wanted to come here in the first place,” Meredith said. “I just had to come here and actually see it for myself, get a feel for it and then I made my decision.”
His affinity for JMU wasn’t born out of thin air, but Meredith grew up seeing the support JMU received from afar on social media
“Growing up, being a kid from Virginia Beach, I’ve always heard great things and seen great things on my social media about JMU,” Meredith said. “I felt like I could see myself here just putting on for where I’m from.”
JMU’s atmosphere appealed to Meredith, not only because of the raucous crowd at Bridgeforth Stadium, but also because of students he knows at the school too.
Meredith is also excited to help the Dukes continue their winning tradition as they move into the Sun Belt this fall.
“The standard here is already high,” Meredith said. “I just want to come in here, contribute and raise the standard. I just want to raise the level and keep on winning like they already were.”
Wednesday's other commitment, Booth, has a unique connection to Harrisonburg as his father, Tony, was inducted into the JMU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013. Tony was named an All-American in 1997 and 1998 and posted seven interceptions during his junior season, a single-season record.
The younger Booth redshirted this past season at Michigan State, but was one of the top cornerbacks in his recruiting class out of DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland. Booth was a three-star recruit out of high school and was the No. 97 cornerback in the country according to ESPN.com’s high school rankings.
The Jessup, Md., native entered the transfer portal following the Spartans’ spring game in mid-April and has four years of eligibility remaining.
