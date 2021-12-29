James Madison landed the transfer quarterback it was looking for as former Colorado State signal-caller Todd Centeio announced his commitment to the Dukes on Wednesday night on Twitter.
From West Palm Beach, Florida, Centeio appeared in 12 games at Colorado State this season, throwing for almost 3,000 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s a mobile quarterback, too, rushing for 439 yards and two touchdowns with the Rams this season.
Before Colorado State, Centeio played at Temple, appearing in 24 games over the course of two seasons. As an Owl, the 6-foot-1 quarterback was 48-of-71 passing for 613 yards and seven touchdowns. He also accumulated 235 rushing yards and a touchdown on 71 carries.
Centeio is set to compete for the starting job with freshman Billy Atkins, who appeared in four games this past season with JMU, as redshirt senior Cole Johnson used his final season of eligibility.
The JMU quarterback room is beginning to look complete as Centeio will join Atkins, freshman Clay Vance, incoming high school signee Alonza Barnett III, incoming William & Mary transfer and Strasburg alum Chase Hart.
A source told the DN-R that redshirt junior quarterback Patrick Bentley will graduate and not return to the program for next season.
Centeio will look to continue the success that experienced quarterbacks have had in recent history at JMU, with Johnson being the most recent. Johnson threw for over 3,700 yards this past season and logged 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Centeio has one year of eligibility remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.