Just less than a week after being on James Madison’s campus for the second time, Kyle Lenhart made up his mind.
He was ready to be a Duke.
The class of 2023 offensive lineman had visited JMU during the team’s spring game in April before attending one of the Dukes’ summer camps last week. It was then that he was offered a scholarship by head coach Curt Cignetti and the Dukes.
Lenhart made his decision official on Thursday afternoon, announcing his commitment to the Dukes on social media.
Lenhart, who plays at Shenango High School in New Castle, Pa., called his recruitment a long process.
“I was basically trying to get to every school I could, trying to see what felt right for me,” Lenhart said. “When I did see JMU, it checked all the boxes and felt like the right place.”
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound high school junior is just the second class of 2023 recruit to commit to the Dukes, joining Collin Carroll, a tight end from Stafford, who committed in April.
Lenhart said he chose JMU over Sun Belt Conference foe Marshall, Duke, Miami (OH), Harvard and Yale. He also held offers from Navy, Richmond and Youngstown State among others.
“They checked all the boxes,” Lenhart said of JMU. “I was trying to find the best fit with football and academics and finding a happy medium. They have both of that. It just felt like the right place.”
A self-described aggressive player, Lenhart said he likes to get after it on the field. That mindset will help provide depth to the Dukes offensive line, which is a position group without a senior this fall.
JMU was the right fit for Lenhart in his eyes and is excited about the Dukes’ move to the Sun Belt and the FBS beginning in the fall.
“I’m excited for the challenge,” Lenhart said. “I’m sure it’s going to be a learning curve going from high school to college football. They’re going in the Sun Belt now and I think it’s going to be very successful and I’m just excited to see what happens.”
