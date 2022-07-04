Fireworks went off while the sun was still up for James Madison on Independence Day, landing three commitments throughout the day to bolster the 2023 recruiting cycle in a major way.
It started early as DJ Barksdale, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound safety from Rock Hill, S.C., tweeted his decision to join the Dukes in the morning.
Barksdale, who has started three seasons on the varsity level at South Pointe High School, logged five interceptions, seven pass breakups and 54 solo tackles during his junior year this last fall. He led the Pilgrims to the 2021 4A South Carolina state title and was named the game's defensive most valuable player after a big-time performance.
JMU safeties coach and recruiting coordinator Marcus Hall-Oliver had little hesitation sharing his excitement on social media following Barksdale's commitment.
"PAC BOYZ added a DAWG out of SC," Hall-Oliver wrote on Twitter. "Who's next?!"
A few hours later, the Dukes added Yamir Knight, a wide receiver from Smyrna, Del.
Knight's brother, Wayne, is a 5-foot-8, 180-pound freshman running back at JMU while the eldest brother, William, plays at Connecticut after transferring from Delaware.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound route runner, Yamir, held offers from Akron, Delaware and Maine among others. He held 10 total offers at the time of his commitment to JMU.
While those two early commits brought plenty of excitement, Dukes head coach Curt Cignetti and his staff weren't done and the day finished with arguably the biggest commit of them all.
The Dukes kept the recruiting train rolling into the afternoon, adding three-star defensive lineman Darnold DeNgohe, who had JMU and Cincinnati in his final two.
DeNgohe, a 6-foot-2 inch, 270-pound defensive lineman from LaSalle College Prep in Delaware, also held offers from Penn State, Northwestern and Virginia Tech among others.
Barksdale, DeNgohe and Knight join the Dukes' 2023 recruiting class with tight end Collin Caroll (Stafford, Va.); offensive lineman Kyle Lenhart (New Castle, Pa.); Mychal McMullin (Hampton, Va.) and wide receiver Tevin Tucker (Concord, N.C.).
